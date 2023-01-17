Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong form for the grade and should work out well.

Tuesday 17 January Southwell, 1½m handicap This looked quite a warm race for the grade beforehand, three of them last-time-out winners and a few others also arriving in form, and although trouble in running in a steadily-run contest did for a couple, it's a race likely to throw up winners near to hand.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Nolton Cross won his first handicap at the tenth attempt having previously finished second four times in such races, proving willing in holding off a pair of last-time-out winners; never far away, not settle fully, went on around four furlongs out, tackled two furlongs out, dug deep under pressure; his stable's going well and he'll be interesting again next time, too. Vega Sicilia after seven weeks off, improved again back in a handicap; raced wide, soon steadied, in touch three furlongs out, closing when wandered a furlong out, ran on, nearest at the finish; this seems like good form and he's one to be interested in. Haku, back under a claimer quickly making a real name for himself, might have had his winning run ended but improved again in a stronger race, and there's no reason why he shouldn't remain of interest; mid-field, took keen hold, chased leaders four furlongs out, every chance two furlongs out, kept on. Brasca, in first-time blinkers, has slipped in the weights and got back on track; waited with, headway over three furlongs out, ridden when edged left over a furlong out, kept on. Kihavah, who'd pulled up over hurdles recently, ran respectably back on the Flat; held up, effort under three furlongs out, hung left/not clear run two furlongs out, plugged on, not unduly punished.

Blow Your Horn, after just six days off, had looked to be coming to the boil, going off favourite this time, and it's easy to put a line through this run; mid-division, shuffled back from four furlongs out, clipped heels slightly and dropped to last soon after, not recover; remains one to be interested in. Qaasid ran one of lesser races; raced wide, handy, weakened two furlongs out, edged left over a furlong out. Thunder Ahead can have a line put through this run; tracked pace, no room and shuffled back from four furlongs out, short of room again three furlongs out, not recover. Punxsutawney Phil, back up in trip, ran no sort of race making his handicap debut on the Flat, more to it than just a stiff-looking mark; made running, headed around four furlongs out, weakening when hampered slightly three furlongs out, dropped right away.

Saturday 21 January Lingfield, 1¼m handicap Hard to think this is anything other than really solid form for the grade, plenty of recent winning form on offer, with three of the more interesting ones coming clear in the final furlong.

Obsidian Knight took a step forward to resume winning ways in a warm race back down in trip, instigating a double on the card for his trainer and rider (who was on board for the first time); in touch, travelled fluently, challenged out wide two furlongs out, went on over a furlong out, kept up to work. Paris Lights proved a mark of 80 to be very fair indeed having his first start in a handicap, going down only to a really solid proposition around here in a strong race; tracked pace, short of room somewhat over two furlongs out, headway soon after, ran on but held by winner last half-furlong. Dream Harder might have had his winning run ended but clearly remains at the top of his game, not really getting the rub of the green, either; in touch, went with zest, no room over two furlongs out, headway entering final furlong, ran on, pulled clear of remainder; will remain of plenty of interest. Tarbaan, claimer ridden, ran respectably from the same mark as last time; mid-field, effort out wide over three furlongs out, stayed on gradually, took fourth near line. Sweet Fantasy remains in form but again shaped like a filly who'd benefit from a return to further; chased leaders, effort over two furlongs out, every chance over a furlong out, left behind by principals final 100 yds. Night Bear ran respectably, having every chance; close up, went on under three furlongs out, headed over a furlong out, one paced.

Forge Valley Lad wasn't seen to best effect; awkward leaving stalls, held up, switched off inside over three furlongs out, met some trouble over two furlongs out, headway soon after, not quicken final furlong; he looks well treated on the form of his close second here before his break, that having come over a mile and a half. Pistoletto had the services of a top young claimer in the saddle for the first time but never looked like getting competitive; steadied at the start, dropped out, struggling under three furlongs out, not clear run inside final furlong, some late headway. Young Fire under-performed tried over an even longer trip; slowly into stride, in rear, still plenty to do two furlongs out, plugged on, never dangerous. Marion's Boy had looked on his way back of late (form last time working out well), and it's easy to put a line through this run; held up, effort out very wide over three furlongs out, forced even wider over two furlongs out, not sustain effort. Stepney Causeway, who was well held on his last two starts over fences (latest on first start for current connections), offered little in first-time cheekpieces (on Flat) after nine weeks off; awkward leaving stalls, raced off the pace, struggling over two furlongs out, never involved. Baby Steps turned in a rare poor effort; led until under three furlongs out, folded; type to bounce back quickly.