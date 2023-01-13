Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong form for the grade and should work out well.

Friday 13 January Newcastle, 5f handicap

Form that's worth viewing positively for the grade, Elzaal quickening up well to account for another last-time-out winner. Elzaal may have been easy enough to back after four months off, but had no problem picking up where left off when last seen, making light work of a small rise for that C&D success; waited with, travelled smoothly, going well when had to pick way through approaching final furlong, quickened to lead final 100 yds, kept on; looks up to completing the hat-trick. Enraged shaped well bidding to complete a hat-trick after six months off, still races to be won with her from similar marks; mid-field, quickened to lead entering final furlong, headed soon after, no match for winner; will remain of plenty of interest. Rose Bandit shaped as if back in form; steadied at the start, held up, travelled smoothly, good headway over a furlong out, kept on.

Golden Prosperity ran creditably; held up, good headway under two furlongs out, stayed on final furlong. Rockley Point, who's being kept busy, again ran creditably; led, shaken up under two furlongs out, headed final furlong, faded. Tathmeen wasn't seen to best effect; waited with, going well when not clear run approaching final furlong, not given at all a hard time. Embla, strong in the betting, again ran below form; tracked pace, driven two furlongs out, weakened final furlong. Burtonlodge Beauty offered little after 11 weeks off; slowly into stride, in rear, never landed a blow. Annie Rose fared no better in first-time visor; awkward leaving stalls, prominent, dropped away final furlong. Lancashire Life continues to show little; mid-division, beaten a furlong out.

Sunday 15 January Southwell, 6f handicap

A strong handicap for the grade, plenty to like about the thriving winner who brushed aside a couple of consistent rivals, while there was some promise from a couple further back that are working their way back to form. Justcallmepete, well backed, goes from strength to strength and completed the hat-trick with almost as much in hand despite a 7 lb rise in the weights, the recent application of blinkers having enabled him to hold a more prominent position than had been the case previously and there's every reason to think he can make his mark in better handicaps than this on all-weather; in touch, travelled fluently, pushed along two furlongs out, led over a furlong out, drew clear final furlong, had plenty in hand; will remain of plenty of interest. Intervention ran well with the drop back in trip in his favour, understandably having his work cut out with the thriving winner; mid-field, raced freely, headway under pressure over a furlong out, kept on, no match for winner; likely to continue in form. Shalaa Asker was better drawn this time and ran creditably; held up, headway a furlong out, kept on, nearest at the finish; should remain competitive. Minesbiggerthanurs ran creditably, his mark not especially attractive, but he's still lightly raced and did at least back up his reappearance effort; led until over a furlong out, weakened final furlong. Wyvern did well on all-weather last winter and shaped with plenty of promise having been easy to back returning from seven months off, his mark having dropped due to a poor turf campaign and this effort marks him down as one that is likely to strike again before too long, with the return to seven furlongs unlikely to inconvenience; poorly drawn, in rear, outpaced two furlongs out, switched wide over a furlong out, kept on, nearest at the finish; one to bear in mind. Asadjumeirah has been given a chance by the handicapper but was easy to back and wasn't disgraced after 13 weeks off (had breathing operation); in touch, ridden two furlongs out, weakened final furlong; likely to be better for the run

The Green Man, without the headgear this time, looked rusty after four months off; slowly into stride, in rear, pushed along over two furlongs out, plugged on; likely to be better for the run. Straits Of Moyle, again ran below form; mid-field, headway two furlongs out, weakened final furlong. Airshow is best when dominating so had work cut out from a wide draw, possibly still needing this run also; poorly drawn, prominent, ridden over two furlongs out, weakened a furlong out. The Thin Blue Line fared no better; mid-field, ridden over two furlongs out, weakened over a furlong out. Embour again ran poorly; steadied at the start, always behind. Westmorian didn't give his running in pursuit of the hat-trick; prominent, ridden over a furlong out, found nothing. Motawaazy ran poorly back up in trip; raced wide, in rear, made little impression.