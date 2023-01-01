Timeform highlight a couple of races from the Christmas period which should throw up plenty of winners.

Tuesday, 27 December Wetherby, 2m bumper

This has the makings of strong form, a pair of newcomers from top yards proving themselves to be borderline useful in pulling a little way clear of a winning Irish pointer, with other potential future winners in their wake. TARRAS WOOD (€100,000 3-y-o: by Kayf Tara: fifth foal: half-brother to fairly useful hurdler/chaser Emily Moon (2m-2¼m winner, by Beneficial), stays 2½m, and fair hurdler Scented Lily (23f winner, by Presenting): dam (h114), 2m hurdle winner, out of half-sister to triple Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate) made plenty of appeal on paper and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut, looking potentially smart; raced wide, in touch, led on bridle 3f out, shaken up 2f out, in control when hung badly left over 1f out, closed down only late on; one to follow. HOME FREE (€80,000 3-y-o: by Soldier Of Fortune: second foal: half-brother to French 8.5f winner Waldlicht (by Famous Name): dam, placed on Flat, half-sister to useful hurdler/fairly useful chaser (stayed 21f) Landofhopeandglory), representing powerful connections, shaped with plenty of encouragement behind a good prospect; patiently ridden, headway under pressure home turn, ran green under 2f out, kept on; well up to winning similar event. WASPY (by Doyen: third foal: dam, placed several times in points, half-sister to fairly useful hurdler/useful chaser (stayed 4m) Our Victoria and fairly useful hurdler/chaser (stayed 25f) Victoria Bay) is bred to be a stayer and had already won a point but still shaped well on Rules debut, beaten only by a pair of newcomers from top yards; raced wide, made running, headed 3f out, one paced; looks a banker for a similar event in the North.

BIG AMBITIONS had clearly learnt plenty from debut and, having attracted support, left that form behind in a strong event; prominent, ridden entering straight, faded. MUG BOOKIES (€22,000 3-y-o: by Soldier Of Fortune: half-sister to 3 winners, including useful hurdler/chaser Lock's Corner (2m-2½m winner, by Gold Well), stays 3m, and modest 2½m hurdle winner My Peggy (by Yeats): dam unraced) made some appeal on pedigree, though mainly with longer trips in mind and she shaped accordingly; close up, outpaced home turn, edged left under 2f out, plugged on. HUBBEL BUBBEL (£10,000 3-y-o: by Telescope: fifth foal: half-brother to fairly useful chaser Faustinovick (3m winner, by Black Sam Bellamy), stays 3¼m: dam unraced), bred to stay well, showed a bit; mid-field, effort entering straight, weakened under 3f out. SAMWISE went backwards from debut under more testing conditions; raced wide/off the pace, took keen hold, headway under pressure home turn, dropped away early in straight. GLORY HIGHTS (£3,500 4-y-o: by Fame And Glory: fourth foal: dam (h96), lightly raced in bumpers/over hurdles, sister to smart hurdler (stayed 21f) Mister Hight), a cheap purchase, shaped as if in need of the experience making a belated debut; in rear, took strong hold, pushed along home turn, merely passed beaten horses.

KNACKER TRAPPER (by Court Cave: fifth foal: brother to bumper winner/fairly useful hurdler Present In Court (19f-23f winner): dam unraced half-sister to fairly useful hurdler/useful chaser (stayed 3¼m) Rocco) went with little encouragement; mid-division, lost place early final circuit, struggling back straight, merely plugged on. THE FULL PASTY (€2,700 4-y-o: by Sans Frontieres: half-brother to modest hurdler/chaser Battleofthesomme (2m winner, by Mountain High) and modest/temperamental hurdler Replacement Plan (2¾m winner, by Flemensfirth), stayed 25f: dam, lightly raced in bumpers/over hurdles, half-sister to fairly useful hurdler/chaser (stayed 3¼m) Bunratty Castle), bred for longer trips, was well held; prominent, driven leaving back straight, soon beaten. BLOOMING FORTUNE (by Soldier Of Fortune: fifth foal: half-sister to fairly useful chaser Seven No Trumps (2½m winner, by Milan) and fair 3m hurdle winner Ballyknock Cloud (by Cloudings): dam, pulled up both starts over hurdles, half-sister to useful hurdler/chaser (stayed 19f) Far Away So Close), a maiden Irish pointer, showed nothing fitted with a hood; mid-field, ridden end of back straight, lost touch home turn. SLEEPING TOM ran no sort of race; mid-field, lost touch end of back straight. SCALLOWAY CASTLE (by Ocovango: third foal: half-brother to fair chaser Do It For Thy Sen (2½m winner, by Mountain High), stays 23f: dam unraced half-sister to smart chaser (stayed 4m) Always Right) showed nothing; pulled hard, always behind. CARLO STORM (€32,000 3-y-o: by Carlotamix: first foal: dam unraced sister to fairly useful hurdler/useful chaser (stayed 25f) Deal Done), twice-raced in points in summer 2021, was always behind.

Wednesday, 28 December Leicester, 2m novice hurdle

A field of primarily jumps-bred novices, four of them already winners and several beyond those still capable of better, but, even on the 'best' of the ground on the day as the opening race, energy-sapping conditions still ensured exhaustion kicked in for most in the latter stages, the winner always in pole position controlling the pace as wide as possible. GARDENER went one better than here on his hurdling debut, paying a compliment to Twinjets, who'd worn him down then despite Gardener's obvious stamina, highlighted again here; led out wide, kicked on from 3 out, not fluent next, joined flat, rallied well, edged ahead on line; he was well ridden for a race on testing ground on the hurdles course here, however. RED DIRT ROAD enhanced his reputation and standing even in meeting with defeat for the first time in his light career, giving 7 lb to the runner-up as well as racing further away from the favoured outside of the track, shaping well; close up, tackled leader run-in, edged out only on line; he's a useful prospect. CUTHBERT DIBBLE is shaping up well, as clear an example of a budding stayer crying out for a longer trip knocking around at the minute; tracked pace, outpaced 3 out, rallied well from next, closing and suddenly looking a big player when flattened last, rallying even after that stopping error to pull clear of others; he's one to keep on side, especially if sent handicapping at 2½m+ next time.

CLONAKILTY ran at least as well in defeat as when winning the time before, in deeper here and carrying a penalty to boot, plus he raced closer to the inner than the other principals; handy, effort 3 out, threatened until last, no extra flat; he remains open to improvement. MOUNT TEMPEST shaped better than the bare result, easy to forgive his fading considering he raced nearer the inside than most; settled in touch on inner, smooth headway 3 out, threatened next, not sustain effort; he remains with potential. LIPA K looks the type to do better in handicaps, much more like it in catching the eye on this qualifying run; patiently ridden out wide, yet to be asked for effort when crossing 3 out, still plenty to do there, kept on gradually under tender handling; capable of better. THUNDERCLAP is clearly still learning and looks to be being brought along gradually alongside; dropped out, early mistakes, still plenty to do 3 out, no threat, not unduly punished. BERTIE'S WISH faced a stiffer task in a better race under a penalty; soon steadied (took keen hold rather than failing to settle this time) before mistake first, still plenty to do 3 out, no threat.

GENERAL HUBBLE needs more time; held up, pushed along after 3 out, carried head bit awkwardly, hit 3 out, made no impression. THE GEORDIE GINGE had much more on than when going so close in a paltry maiden here 6 weeks earlier; mid-division, ridden from 3 out, no response. ADAMHILL looks one for low-grade handicaps; settled mid-field on inner, pushed along 3 out, left behind. HOKELAMI looks to have been brought along with handicaps in mind, still in need of experience as well; dropped out, jumped ponderously, no chance 3 out. CONCETTO failed to repeat his last effort; took keen hold, off pace on inner, ridden when carried head awkwardly from 4 out, struggling quickly.