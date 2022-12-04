Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong pieces of form and should be worth following.

Sunday, 4 December Huntingdon, 2m novice hurdle The odds-on shot had to settle for a minor placing but that says as much about the depth to this big-field novice as it does his own performance, with the pair ahead of him comprised of a bumper winner starting out for a bigger yard and a very useful ex-Flat performer, the trio well clear in a race to follow; Big Jim Beam set a fair gallop but the combination of ground and track still ensured it was a speed test, favouring the front pair that bit more than the favourite.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Hansard had taken four goes to win a bumper for Charles O'Brien but required only one to open his hurdling account after eight months off (bought for £48,000), looking a different proposition in doing so, from a Flat family and displaying bags of pace; waited with, tanked along (borderline headstrong) and flattened four out, still plenty to do three out, rapid headway approaching next, produced to lead before last, impressive considering things hadn't gone ideally; sure to win more races, probably some good ones at that, just the type to excel in a well-run handicap like the Betfair Hurdle should he get qualified in time. Father Of Jazz, the pick on his very useful Flat merit for Roger Varian, made a promising hurdling debut, translating a good portion of that form to hurdling and not having a sufficiently hard race to believe he won't take a healthy step forward; mid-division, raced freely, good progress two out, produced before last, ran on, not knocked about with impressive winner away; sure to progress and win races. School Days Over shaped encouragingly for all he couldn't land the odds sent hurdling, testament to his potential alone that he would start the price he did, better than he could show in a speed-favouring race; tracked pace, pushed along home turn, edged ahead before two out, headed before last, outpaced flat, needs the emphasis more on stamina, even ridden more prominently as he was; will be suited by two and a half miles and surely improve, a maiden/novice likely to prove a formality. Kenzai Warrior ended his time on the Flat below par, but he's a useful operator in that sphere and, freshened up by a nine-week break, produced a promising first effort in this sphere, doing well under the circumstances after taking a route around the houses; waited with, headway out wide three out, effort next, ran on; he's yet another likely to improve and win a maiden/novice hurdle.

Izayate has improved with each run over hurdles, even catching the eye on this qualifying run; dropped out, still plenty to do three out, headway when awkward next, finished with running left, not knocked about; likely to progress further, he's one to note for handicaps, particularly with his yard starting to go a bit better now. Hungry Hill was still in need of the experience, having little go right elsewhere in the race, yet he still achieved much more than at Exeter; mid-division, stumbled soon after first, hung left approaching three out, not quicken straight, ran green, rallied late on; likely to fully flourish at a later stage. Treyarnon Bay failed to meet expectations sent hurdling after seven months off, having created a good impression in landing a mares bumper on her stable debut; handy, outpaced soon after three out, rallied, not quicken from next; she should do better, however, especially back against her own sex. Big Jim Beam, a wide-margin winner on his only start in bumpers, showed aptitude for jumping, as befitting his physique, but he was swamped for speed in a race that tested it, even ridden positively; made running, hit four out, still in front when entering straight, headed before two out, not quicken and lost more places near finish; should progress. Pride Of Hawridge had much to find judged on his fair Flat form (for Rod Millman) sent hurdling after seven weeks off and looks one for handicaps later on; not settle fully, in touch early, lost ground gradually back straight, no threat straight, not unduly punished. Lookingdandy was ridden with an eye on the future this time; raced off the pace, still plenty to do after three out, some headway on inner home turn, no threat; needs another run for a mark. Herecomesfreddie looks one for low-grade handicaps over further, more of a stayer than his breeding might suggest; outpaced before three out, never involved.

Ruby's Pearl, who'd had a breathing operation since unplaced in a couple of bumpers earlier in the year, was well held tried hurdling after eight months off; held up, off pace still end of back straight, made no impression. Celestial Park needs another run for a handicap mark; raced well off the pace, outpaced three out, made no impression, found the test inadequate; will prove suited by at least two and a half miles. Vissani is seemingly being brought along with handicaps in mind judged on this; in rear, mistake three out, no threat, not unduly punished. Calcutta Dream, a modest middle-distance performer on the Flat (raced mostly on all-weather this year), was given a considerate introduction to hurdling; waited with, took closer order out wide circuit out, lost place gradually back straight, behind straight. Hunsbury, down markedly in trip, did no better for debut in this sphere; off pace out wide early, chased leader third, brushed aside from three out.

Tuesday 6 December Uttoxeter, 2m5f handicap chase A truly-run handicap and probably decent form for the grade, with the well-backed winner chased home by a pair who should pay their way over the coming weeks/months.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Quick Draw was strong in the betting and confirmed his return to form by going one better than at Kempton (race working out well so far), forcing tactics clearly the way to go with him from now on; made most, kicked on early in straight, reduced advantage last, driven out. Art Decco hails from an in-form yard (five wins and five placed efforts from last 23 runners) and will be adding to that wins tally himself soon on this evidence, already looking a much better chaser than hurdler with further improvement to come; never far away, jumped fine, travelled well, keeping on when rider dropped whip last, finished with running left. Animal shaped as if back in top form with a reappearance under his belt and should remain competitive off this sort of mark, particularly as he was left poorly placed in relation to the two principals here; dropped out, typically not always fluent, still plenty to do end of back straight, went third two out, keeping on when mistake last. Eaton Collina ran to just a similar level as on chasing bow, this longer trip neither here nor there; prominent, not fluent tenth (generally fluent otherwise), one paced from three out. Windance was never better than mid-division sent chasing after 19 months off, though shaped as if retaining ability and is entitled to do better for the run/experience.

Defi Sacre showed a bit more life than last time but, even so, his decline still seems ahead of a plummeting handicap mark for now; handy, faded from four out. Let's Have Another ran a moody race sent chasing and his temperament must come under suspicion despite those two recent hurdles wins; not fluent early and took little interest in rear, tailed off some way out, merely passed beaten horses late on. Royal Lake fared no better in first-time cheekpieces and is already in danger of becoming disappointing; mid-division, off the bridle long way out, brushed aside from four out. Dawn Raider probably needed the run after four months off (easy to back); waited with, in contention home turn, not sustain effort. Game Of War fared no better on the back of another stable switch after nine months off (formerly with Olly Williams) and seems to retain little ability; mid-division, mistake ninth, struggling from five out. Its Gonnahappen was well held sent chasing after ten months off and remains with no form for current connections; mid-division, beaten long way out.