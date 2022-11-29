Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong form for the grade and should provide form to follow.

Tuesday, 29 November Ayr, 2m4½f handicap hurdle A steady pace meant they were still tightly grouped turning for home but it's still form to view positively by 0-115 standards at this track, a really likeable mare fending off a couple of less-exposed ones that should be capable of winning in similar company.

Charm Offensive improved further as she resumed winning ways back under a claimer, fending off a couple of less-exposed ones in the process; patiently ridden, took closer order home turn, led before two out, headed approaching last, left in front again soon after flight, driven out; she's reliable and obviously has the option of going back to her own sex as she climbs the weights. Whistleinthedark shaped encouragingly on his first outing since leaving Richard Hawker after eight months off and is one to be with from a similar mark next time, arguably shaping best at the weights after being a bit keener than ideal and not so fluent as the winner over the final two flights; in touch, raced freely, progress approaching two out, not fluent there, slight advantage when even more untidy last, headed run-in. Gentleman De Mai again shaped well and should be able to win a similar handicap before much longer, especially faced with a stiffer test of stamina, as at Kelso hindered by the lack of a good gallop; in touch, shaken up briefly seventh, ridden again home turn, stayed on well. Kingfisher Lane ran his best race though failed to keep straight under pressure; held up, good progress after three out, every chance next, hung left, one paced. Jet Legs should have been suited by the step back up in trip but that was negated by the steady pace and he was found wanting for finishing speed, yet to show what he can do in handicaps; dropped out, took keen hold, shaken up early in straight, not quicken.

Young Moloney was contesting a much better grade of handicap than necessary and again a long way below the level of her Cartmel form; led, headed approaching two out, weakened. Nights In Venice, after nine months off, has been handed a stiff-looking mark and was well beaten on handicap debut; disputed lead, shaped to run out approaching sixth, remained prominent, weakened three out. Nikgarde shaped as if needing the run after 20 months off/a breathing operation, though it was a bit concerning that he fell away as quickly as he did; prominent, lost place home turn, dropped away. Dot Cotton seemed to find this a lot tougher than the mares handicap she'd contested first time back for the yard, though she wasn't given anything like a hard time when it was clear she wouldn't be concerned in the finish; raced off the pace, effort briefly three out, not unduly punished.

Friday, 2 December Exeter, 2m3f handicap chase All the fences in the back straight were omitted on account of low sun but this appeals as strong form all the same, with unexposed and/or well-handicapped ones coming to the fore; the pace was on the steady side and it paid to be handy.

Shakem Up'Arry proved better than ever tried tongue tied and back up in trip after eight months off; never far away, travelled/jumped fluently, took over four out, asserted from two out, well on top finish. Tile Tapper shaped encouragingly after nine months off and should be winning again soon, particularly as further improvement is more than likely; in touch, travelled well, every chance home turn, ridden between three out and two out, kept on. Ede'iffs Elton is going through a good spell at the moment and should remain competitive off this sort of mark, left poorly placed given how things panned out here; waited with, untidy first (fluent otherwise), still fair bit to do three out, kept on well to take third close home. Galop De Chasse ran to a similar level as last time and is likely to continue in good heart; in touch, close up from before halfway, challenged four out and three out, plugged on, lost third only close home. Ree Okka is well worth another chance in similar company (remains open to improvement), an early incident leaving him in a poor position; behind after losing his place when hampered at the first, not fluent seventh, still plenty to do three out, not given a hard time thereafter and finished with running left.

Make Me A Believer has presumably had his issues (had undergone another breathing operation since last seen) but offered something to work on sent chasing after 23 months off; in touch, slow fourth, one paced from two out under just a hands-and-heels ride. Captain Tom Cat fared little better in a change of headgear and is easy to oppose on current form; led until early in straight, faded from three out. Gladiateur Allen might have been expected to benefit from the reduced jumping test (attracted late support at long odds) but continues out of sorts; dropped out, some headway back straight, left behind from four out. Maypole Class shaped as if in decent heart after eight months off, though his all-or-nothing profile makes him a risky betting proposition; patiently ridden, keeping on just outside the frame when blundered two out, not recover. Native Robin has a bit to prove on the back of a second successive capitulation; mid-division, in contention home turn, folded tamely early in straight. Alnadam was well held after eight months off; raced wide, mid-division, shaken up early in straight, soon done with.