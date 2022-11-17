Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong form for the grade and should provide form to follow.

Wednesday, 17 November Wincanton, 1m7f mares' maiden hurdle A well-contested maiden for mares that should work out with hurdling newcomers in the first three places. The winner, third and fourth were bumper winners and an even pace made for a fair contest tactically.

Ebonello a bumper winner recently, made a successful debut over hurdles, taking a while to pick up but actually scoring a shade snugly over a trip that'll almost certainly prove on the sharp side for her; in touch, not quicken briefly two out, rallied last, picked up well flat to lead near finish; she's sure to progress. Passionate Pursuit shaped well in a bumper recently and showed notable further promise switched to hurdling, getting to the lead late on but unable to resist the winner's surge on the flat; mid-division, travelled well, headway to lead after two out, jumped left last, collared near finish; sure to progress. Rosy Redrum, a bumper winner here last season who'd had another breathing operation, showed promise sent hurdling after six months off, in need of the experience and also set a lot to do, though that seems just to be the way she's ridden; held up, not always fluent, headway before two out, hampered there, mistake last, took strong hold, kept on; she'll improve and really looks the type to be suited by a well-run handicap further down the line. Tintern Abbey ran to a similar level as on hurdling bow, cementing a solid start to life in this sphere; soon led, tackled two out, headed before last, kept on; she'll stay a bit further and this second in-frame effort ought to earn her a handicap mark.

Joyful Kit, without usual headgear, ran creditably on first outing since leaving Toby Lawes after four months off; chased leader, ridden after three out, no extra from next; likely to have more chance in handicaps. Konigin Isabella went backwards from hurdling bow; prominent, weakened two out. Desert Fortune failed to progress from his hurdling debut and looks one for staying handicaps after another run (stoutly bred); mid-division, outpaced after three out, left behind straight. Hedychium again showed nothing; held up, hampered first, well held three out. Keepitunderyourhat, well beaten in bumpers, showed nothing in first-time tongue strap; in rear, jumped none too fluently, beaten long way out. Philipstown Ellen again showed little; mid-field, behind three out.

Thursday, 18 November Chepstow, 2m novices' handicap chase Run at a sound gallop and in a good overall time, this is a race likely to throw up winners in the coming weeks, the recent wide-margin scorer in second probably running her race but not jumping as well as the pair of chasing newcomers she split.

Saint Segal, a fairly useful juvenile hurdler last season, already looks a better chaser on this debut showing, coping very well with a soundly-run race courtesy of some really neat jumping; mid-field, jumped accurately, smooth headway entering straight, produced to lead before last, drew clear flat under hands and heels, had plenty in hand; he looks one to follow, sure to progress and win more races. Marta Des Mottes, after just seven days off, was in a far deeper race than at Southwell and probably matched the form she showed there, her jumping letting her down slightly in the straight; tracked pace, close up when not fluent five out, again three out, every chance still next, left behind by winner flat; the winner looks well ahead of his mark and there are still races to be won with her. Grandeur d'Ame, fairly useful over hurdles (ran poorly tried hooded on handicap debut final start), promises to make up into a much better chaser judged on this first effort after eight months off, no sign at all of the shoddy jumping that had characterised his hurdling career and succumbing only late having been responsible for a sound gallop; forced pace, jumped soundly, pressed on five out, tackled three out, headed before last, no extra; sure to progress and win races, he looks something to bet on in a similar contest next time.

Fulgurix, more exposed than the rest over fences, failed to come on for recent run; handy, shaken up entering straight, left behind gradually. Hatos, a very lightly-raced hurdler (won here first start), should learn from this first experience of chasing after seven months off; settled in touch, not fluent fourth, left behind four out; will improve, particularly over further. Higgs, shaped as if needing the run after a further eight months off, this a stern examination of fitness; prominent, mistake third, lost place leaving back straight, no threat after. Rock Of Star, after eight months off, looked set to at least match his fair hurdling form until coming to grief late on; mid-division, in contention five out, keeping on about four lengths down when fell two out; he was a bit in and out over timber but is related to chase winners and is entitled to progress. Hititi, really improving over hurdles when last seen, was given a considerate introduction to chasing, taking time to recover from a mistake at the first but starting to keep on - though still with plenty to do - without having been asked for much effort when unseating four out; should do better. Treasure Dillon, went backwards from chasing bow; in rear, not always fluent, lost touch before home turn. Flamenco de Kerser, without a tongue strap this time, after nine months off, made an inauspicious start over fences; dropped out, bad mistake first, labouring before home turn. The Grey Falco, after seven months off, was undone by a pair of shuddering errors on chasing debut; mid-division, blundered seventh, lost ground before home turn, held when clouted four out, pulled up.