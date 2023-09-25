Read Timeform's report of the Goffs Million, in which One Look marked herself out as a potential star on debut.

The second edition of Europe's most valuable juvenile contest since it was restored to the calendar threw up a potential star, One Look coming clear of a field that included 8 previous winners in the manner of one destined for much better things; they soon merged into 1 group, with the main action taking place towards the stand side.

ONE LOOK (IRE) (€65,000Y: by Gleneagles: fourth foal: half-sister to useful winner up to 1½m Baptism (2-y-o 1¼m winner, by Sea The Stars): dam, French 1m winner who stayed 1¼m, half-sister to very smart 7f-1½m winner I'm Your Man), bred to be useful, looked out of the top drawer as she trounced more experienced rivals, more than half of whom had already shown at least fairly useful form; waited with, bumped soon after start, smooth headway over 2f out, quickened to lead entering final 1f, forged clear; sure to improve, she holds an entry in the Irish 1000 Guineas and will be one to follow next year. CHERRY BLOSSOM (IRE), the standout on form, ran creditably upped 1f in trip, briefly looking the likeliest winner only to be swept aside by a potentially smart newcomer; mid-division, travelled better than most, headway 3f out, produced to lead briefly 1f out, no match for winner. MY MATE ALFIE (IRE) ran up to best and deserves some extra credit for doing best of those drawn low; mid-division, effort 2f out, kept on. STORM MIAMI (IRE) shaped as if still in good form, doing enough to suggest this trip is within range; raced near side, tracked pace, effort 2f out, one paced.

SOLDIER'S EMPIRE (IRE) took a step forward from debut in spite of the drop in trip; raced near side, in rear, ran on late, never nearer. CHICAGO FIREBALL (IRE), without the headgear this time, got back on track after a pair of disappointing efforts, though was better placed than most the way things panned out; raced near side, mid-division, driven 2f out, kept on, never a threat. AKKADIAN EMPEROR (IRE), after 3 months off, was possibly flattered to get as close as he did, the stand side clearly the place to be; well drawn, in rear, ridden over 2f out, kept on, never landed a blow. PIANOFORTE, back on turf, ran to a similar level to last time; prominent, driven over 2f out, no extra. THOR'S HAMMER (IRE) in first-time cheekpieces, ran respectably at what looks a barely adequate trip; close up, outpaced 2f out, kept on. BEAUTY THUNDER (IRE) wasn't in the same form as last time; mid-division, brief headway 2f out, hung right, not quicken. GUILDENSTERN (IRE), on first outing since leaving Joseph G. Murphy, is best not judged on this run, forced to make his challenge on the unfavoured inside; held up, headway over 1f out, kept on, not unduly punished; remains open to improvement.

HAVANAGREATTIME (IRE) found this too competitive; never better than mid-field; will be better off in handicaps. CATHAL (IRE) (€120,000Y: by No Nay Never: second foal: brother to winner abroad: dam US maiden sister to US Grade 3 1½m winner Ward 'N Jerry), in headgear for debut, ran to a fair level; raced on unfavoured inside, held up, pushed along soon after halfway, ran green, plugged on; should do better. RAKNAH (IRE), back on turf, on first outing since leaving Andrew Balding, failed to repeat last effort; led until under 2f out, no extra. TSUNAMI SPEED wasn't up to the task; raced well off the pace, merely passed beaten horses. CHATURANGA (IRE) fared no better than last time, though wasn't seen to best effect; mid-division, looked held when hampered 2f out, no extra. MISSION TO MOON (IRE) ran poorly for no obvious reason; mid-division, faded, never involved.

WESTERN (IRE) ran no sort of race; always behind; likely to be much closer to form next time. WHAT A SQUEEZE (IRE) found this too competitive; held up, pushed along 3f out, held when bumped 2f out, no extra. ARATAYVO (IRE) was unable to get competitive, always behind. COUNT PALATINE (IRE) fared no better than last time; raced along inside, brief headway 2f out, no extra. RIVIERA QUEEN (IRE) (€140,000Y: by Camelot: second foal: sister to 1½m winner Sugaree: dam, useful French 9.5f-1½m winner, also won over hurdles, sister to smart 1¼m/11f winner Pagera) made some appeal on pedigree and should last longer next time; handy, ridden 2f out, weakened. DO IT WITH STYLE (IRE) shaped as if amiss; held up, went wrong after 2f, pulled up.