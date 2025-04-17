Read Timeform's analysis of the Craven Stakes which was won by Field of Gold who shot to the head of the 2000 Guineas betting as a consequence.

A Craven Stakes that looked very open beforehand, 6 of the 9 within 5 lb on Timeform ratings, plenty having contested the top 2-y-o races, 8 of the 9 holding a Guineas entry and all bar the pair that were unbeaten in 2 all-weather starts having their first run of the year - in short, just the sort of field that the principal Guineas trial should have, lacking only a runner from Aidan O'Brien's yard. The Craven also did what a trial doesn't always do, showing very clearly which of these had progressed over the winter, Field of Gold improving significantly and producing an effort well up to standard for the race, no surprise to see him promoted to Guineas favouritism afterwards; the early part of the race was steadily run, quite a few taking time to settle, though the field got racing in earnest soon after halfway, the winner worth crediting with extra after being produced late and winning by as far as he did.

FIELD OF GOLD has more about him physically than most of these (did get a bit geed up when mounted) and took a significant step towards the top of the 3-y-o tree with an improved effort, finding a good turn of foot to go clear in the last 100 yds, very much the sort of performance one would expect from a prospective Guineas winner and the one to beat here in 2 weeks' time; held up, took keen hold, smooth headway after 2f out, produced to lead inside final 1f, quickened clear, impressive; he's likely to progress further and will win races at the highest level this season. WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE made an encouraging return, even if he was completely outpointed by the winner late on, under pressure before most and sticking to his task, suggesting the staying elements in his pedigree may come to the fore and sure to stay at least 1¼m; prominent, took keen hold, shaken up 3f out, led over 2f out, headed when hung right inside final 1f, left behind by winner. AOMORI CITY looked the more exposed of the Appleby pair and hasn't grown a lot since last year, but he was the choice of Buick and that proved correct, running near the pick of his 2-y-o efforts; slowly into stride, held up, headway 3f out, shaken up over 2f out, every chance inside final 1f, left behind by winner. BENEVENTO, after 6 months off, ran about as well as could have been expected upped in grade, even if he wasn't giving his rider maximum assistance, perhaps not at home on the track; close up, took keen hold, hung right, shaken up over 2f out, carried head bit awkwardly, not quicken approaching final 1f; he's likely to stay beyond 1m.

NEW CENTURY had done well at 2 yrs, winning a Grade 1 in Canada, but he's not grown much and could be more difficult to place this time round, running creditably after 6 months off but beaten fair and square, likely to need to go travelling again to add to his win tally; soon steadied, headway 3f out, shaken up 2f out, no extra over 1f out. OPERA BALLO was the stronger in the market of the 2 Godolphin runners but, whilst it's possible was just found out up in grade for his turf debut, he was also a bit too keen in the early stages when the pace wasn't strong and is worth another chance to build on the considerable promise of his first 2 starts; held up, not settle fully, effort over 2f out, no extra inside final 1f. THE WACO KID had produced his standout effort at 2 yrs here on heavy ground and was unable to match that form after 6 months off, looking outclassed beforehand and in the race; led until over 2f out, weakened. MATAURI BAY, given a breathing operation since finishing last in the Criterium International, needed the run after 6 months off and fared little better than on that occasion, something to prove at the moment; slowly into stride, waited with, shaken up 3f out, left behind soon after. THE WATCHER has plenty about him physically and looked in fine shape, but he found this test too much at this early stage of his career, much too keen when the pace was steady and not having much idea when asked to pick up; tracked pace, refused to settle, shaken up over 2f out, ran green, lost place soon after; he'll benefit from calmer waters and a return to shorter.