A race which should have featured the return to action of last season's outstanding novice hurdler Constitution Hill instead became yet another anguished debate about the ground and the sorry state of jump racing, his absence the most significant of 15 non runners from 45 declared, 12 of them due to 'unsuitable ground' - the times suggested that the going was as officially described and, to some extent, it probably had dried out a little from the previous day, the solution to what is clearly a major issue not obvious, though some of the subsequent defensive remarks by trainers were rather inflammatory, in effect casting doubt as to whether racing should even be taking place under such conditions; the absence of Constitution Hill left a good opportunity for either Goshen or Brewin'Upastorm to pay for their season, the former the one to take advantage.

Goshen made the most of a good opportunity back over hurdles, his chief rival plainly not at his best and the victory not especially pretty in the closing stages; took keen hold, led first, remained prominent, close up three out, led home turn, ridden soon after, looked in control after two out, kept on, driven out.

Brewin'Upastorm looked in good order for what was effectively his reappearance but wasn't at his best, racing wide apart from the winner in the straight and not seeing out the race so well as that one; held up, shaken up three out, chased leader early in straight, not quicken approaching last.

Uhtred, back over hurdles, faced a stiff task at this level and wasn't up to it, though he picked up £10k+ for connections; held up, blundered sixth, pushed along after, left behind three out.

For Pleasure, in first-time tongue strap, had also had a breathing operation since his last run but it didn't help him finish his race, a step up in trip not much help in that regard either, though he did go with customary zest; jumped fluently, went with zest, led second, shaken up after three out, headed home turn, soon done with.