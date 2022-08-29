Tony McFadden highlights which handicappers in Britain have made the most improvement on the Flat in 2022, comparing their Timeform master rating on handicap debut to their current figure.

Mostly Cloudy (46 lb improvement - 56 to 102p) Mostly Cloudy has a stout pedigree being by Derby winner Harzand and a half-brother to useful two-mile winner Cayirli so was always likely to build on his maiden efforts when going handicapping and upped in trip. However, nobody, surely, would have envisaged the remarkable rate of improvement that has resulted in five victories and his Timeform rating rising by an astonishing 46 lb since tackling handicaps. Mostly Cloudy was beaten on his first couple of attempts in handicaps, finishing fourth at Nottingham and Wetherby, but he shaped well on both occasions and then justified strong support to get off the mark at Redcar.

Expertly handled by trainer Gemma Tutty in her first season since taking over from her mother Karen, Mostly Cloudy showed run-by-run improvement to also secure wins at Sandown, Nottingham and Doncaster before making it five in a row in the historic Brown Jack Handicap at Ascot. That earned Mostly Cloudy a shot at the Group 2 Doncaster Cup and while he was found out in that better company, it's likely he still has more to offer when returning to handicaps.

Caius Chorister (45 lb improvement - 58 to 103) Caius Chorister has enjoyed a similar campaign to Mostly Cloudy, racking up a five-timer and also improving her Timeform rating by in excess of three stone. Like Mostly Cloudy, she was beaten on her handicap debut, though in her case there were fewer positives to take as she finished down the field at Lingfield. She proved to be a completely different proposition at Yarmouth four weeks later, however, as, under ace apprentice Benoit de la Sayette, she registered a cosy half-length success.

She then did well to overcome trouble in running to follow up at Salisbury before making the most of a couple of good opportunities at Epsom, where she registered back-to-back wide-margin wins. Caius Chorister faced a much stiffer task in a competitive handicap at Glorious Goodwood but she showed a willing attitude to score by a neck, and although she was unable to complete the six-timer at York last week she ran a stormer to finish runner-up in the Melrose. That performance suggests David Menuisier may be be able to land another decent handicap with this progressive filly.

Captain Kane (44lb improvement - 51p to 95) Captain Kane has been even more prolific than Mostly Cloudy and Caius Chorister and he registered his seventh success of the season at Beverley on Sunday.

He hadn't shown enough in three starts as a juvenile to warrant a rating on his handicap debut at Southwell in March, but after finishing a promising third there he was rated 51p ahead of his next outing. He had to work hard to get off the mark at Southwell but then won four of his next five starts, showing an admirable attitude and good versatility. His improvement looked like it had stalled when only fourth in consecutive races at Doncaster but he got back on the up at Yarmouth recently and proved better than ever to follow up under a penalty at Beverley on Sunday. His straightforward manner will continue to be an asset, while his versatility regards surface and trip will give trainer George Scott plenty of options.

Simply Sondheim (36 lb improvement - 60p to 96p) Simply Sondheim was too green to do himself justice on his first few starts earlier in the year but, given a bit of time off and gelded, he was well supported on his handicap debut at Hamilton in May and duly proved his opening mark to be a lenient one.

That initiated a busy spell for Simply Sondheim who was well placed by trainer George Boughey to win another three races in little more than a fortnight. Simply Sondheim had nothing to spare when completing that four-timer at Goodwood but he was then given a break and has found another chunk of improvement. He bolted up on his return from ten weeks off at Newcastle and then had no trouble defying a penalty at Newmarket on Friday, extending his unbeaten record in handicaps to six and leaving the impression there is more still to come.

Autumn Festival (35 lb improvement - 55 to 90) Autumn Festival has had a busy campaign but, like many hailing from David O'Meara's yard, has thrived on his racing and carried on progressing. He had a Timeform rating of just 55 when making a successful handicap debut at Redcar in April but, ten starts later, he earned a Timeform rating of 90 when easily scoring at Chepstow last time.

That nine-length victory was a fourth win of the campaign for Autumn Festival who will bid to add to his tally when turned out under a penalty at the same venue on Tuesday.