A fascinating contest for a plethora of reasons, the 8 that went to post having amassed a total of 10 Group 1 wins between them, arguably the most high-profile of whom - and also the one with most to prove - was the dual Derby winner, Auguste Rodin, who showed himself to be one of the best of his generation in a race run to suit, his 2 stable companions ensuring that the emphasis was more on stamina than speed; an unprecedented fifth consecutive win in this race for Aidan O'Brien, and a record thirteenth overall, this is likely to be remembered as one of the finest training performances of his illustrious career.

AUGUSTE RODIN (IRE) produced a high-class performance to land his third top level victory of what has been a truly remarkable campaign, those 3 wins punctuated by a pair of blowouts, including in the King George last time, the return to a firmer surface possibly significant but this win a testament to the skill of his trainer; tracked pace, produced to lead entering final 1f, always holding on; the Breeders' Cup Turf, and a potential clash with Mostahdaf, is reportedly next on his agenda.

LUXEMBOURG (IRE), who won this race last year, ran every bit as well in defeat this time around, seeing off all bar his year younger stable companion having set a strong gallop; made running, kicked on entering straight, headed 1f out, ran on; has done very little wrong this year and will take plenty of beating if turning up in the Champion Stakes at Ascot next month.

NASHWA remains at the top of her game, beaten no more than a length for the third successive start, arguably unlucky here as she came from much further back than the pair that beat her; dropped out, headway out wide entering straight, ran on, nearest at the finish; clearly takes her racing well and has plenty of options between now and the end of the year.

KING OF STEEL (USA) ran well on his first try at this trip, possibly a bit further back than ideal the way things went but unable to get any closer to Auguste Rodin than he had at Epsom; held up, travelled well, headway entering straight, driven over 1f out, stayed on gradually.

ALFLAILA ran creditably, although never looked like completing the 5-timer, somewhat surprisingly appearing to struggle with the early gallop; in rear, never going pace, still plenty to do entering straight, kept on, nearest at the finish.

POINT LONSDALE (IRE) couldn't get to the front this time but still ran right up to the pick of his previous form, giving best only inside the distance; prominent, off the bridle long way out, struggling entering straight, no extra final 1f.

ONESTO (IRE), back up in trip and bidding to go one better than last year, went backwards from reappearance, the firmer ground a plausible excuse; chased leaders, headway entering straight, ridden 2f out, effort flattened out, not persevered with once held; seems best on softer ground.

SPREWELL (IRE) ran respectably after 9 weeks off, no more than a bit-part player at this level; mid-division, driven 4f out, faded.