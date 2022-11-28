Get the Timeform view on three of last week's standout performances from Constitution Hill, Jet Powered and L'Homme Presse.

Newcastle, Saturday 26 November Fighting Fifth Hurdle

The Fighting Fifth has been something of a weak link among the top two-mile hurdles in recent seasons but the presence of the best hurdler in training made for a rather more interesting renewal and Constitution Hill - rerouted here from Ascot the previous weekend - looked every inch a future Champion Hurdler as he blew his rivals away, setting a steady gallop until three out before exploding clear. Constitution Hill strictly didn't need to do anything on form that he hadn't when thrashing the opposition in the Supreme back in March but could scarcely have made a more impressive transition to open company and his combination of cruising speed, tactical versatility, and electric jumping at pace make him the complete package as a two-mile hurdler, one who'll surely continue to take all the beating whatever the opposition, Honeysuckle included; he was able to lob along in the lead, perfectly settled, and sealed matters with a breathtaking turn of foot after three out, pinging the last two and sauntering home. Constitution Hill's Timeform rating (remains 177p)

Only five two-mile hurdlers have been rated higher than Constitution Hill in Timeform's history. pic.twitter.com/iKg4izbdZr — Timeform (@Timeform) November 26, 2022

Rehearsal Chase

A tremendous edition of this long-standing handicap and form that it should pay to follow throughout the season, the winner successful at Grade 1 level as a novice and posting a top-class effort under top-weight, chased home most closely by one of the most progressive chasers in the North and a lightly-raced one that's already won one big handicap and has his sights set on others; prominent racers dominated but only by virtue of being the best horses in the field. L'Homme Presse built even on his Festival-winning novice form to come out on top after eight months off, having a big class edge back in a handicap but still no mean feat to defy a mark of 164 up against some interesting sorts in their own right, and he did it with something to spare, just needing pushing out to assert; close up from second, went with typical enthusiasm, led fifth, blundered next (jumped well otherwise), joined circuit out, went on again five out, shaken up last, had bit in hand; the King George is reportedly not part of his plan, but he holds and entry and a rethink ought to be in order, as on this form he's the one to beat and there's nothing in his record to think three miles at Kempton won't suit him, even away from the mud. L'Homme Presse's Timeform rating (172p from 166p)

Newbury, Friday 25 November 2m maiden hurdle

There isn't a maiden hurdle with a more illustrious roll of honour in the calendar, and it looks to have fallen to another potential star in Jet Powered, representing a stable that has won the race so often, most recently with Jonbon last season, the yard that won the 2020 renewal with My Drogo providing the only serious opposition in the market and the main threat in the race, the first two both winners of their sole point start and bought for over £300,000 each; the pace increased leaving the back straight, the race marred by a fatal injury to Call The Dawn on the turn. Jet Powered, successful on his only point start and given a breathing operation since, looked something out of the ordinary for a stable that has won this race with many a good prospect over the years; handy, travelled well, jumped on three out, well clear after two out, impressive; he's bred to stay further, but being kept to two miles seems likely to be the option for the time being, not short of speed; exciting prospect, very much one to follow. Jet Powered's Timeform rating (125P)