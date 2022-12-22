Get the Timeform view on three of Willie Mullins' exciting novice chasers who made a successful start over fences in recent days.

Punchestown, Monday 19 December 2m beginners' chase

A typical Irish maiden in that the first two had the race to themselves from an early stage, though the fact one of the pair was Appreciate It ensured it was very much out of the ordinary, the 5/1-on shot creating an excellent impression on his belated debut over fences. Appreciate It may be rising nine but he hasn't many miles on the clock - his 2021/22 campaign was restricted to just a race-rusty seventh in the Champion Hurdle - and looked a top-class novice chase prospect on his return from nine months off, his strength at the death again suggesting a return to further wouldn't inconvenience him in the slightest (won three-mile maiden point and two-and-a-half-mile bumper earlier in career); made all, jumped soundly in main, joined briefly two out, getting on top when untidy last, stormed clear for just hands-and-heels riding run-in. Fairyhouse, Wednesday 21 December 2m beginners' chase

All too easy for all-the-way winner who, despite his jumping lacking polish on occasions, still ran to a smart level in powering clear, the time comparing favourably with that for the following handicap at the trip. El Fabiolo pushed Jonbon close at Aintree back in April and seems sure to take high rank among this season's novice chasers himself following this smooth debut win after eight months off, particularly if his jumping improves with experience; made all, travelled powerfully, blundered fourth, clear from before halfway, not fluent sixth, in control when untidy two out, unchallenged. 2m5f rated novice chase

A race saved from last weekend's abandoned Navan fixture and it provided an opportunity for the latest above-average novice chase prospect off the Willie Mullins conveyor belt to strut his stuff, the first two having the race to themselves pretty much throughout. Ha d'Or was just about the pick on hurdles form and, upped in trip, created a very good impression switched to chasing after eight months off, looking one who'll be well worth his place in graded company in this sphere, too; made all, jumped well in main, drew clear from two out, won easily.