Timeform's view

Timeform analysis of the Tingle Creek Chase

By Timeform
Mon December 08, 2025 · 37 min ago

Read Timeform's report of the Tingle Creek Chase, which was won by Il Etait Temps who underlined his status as the leading two-mile chaser.

A good renewal of the Tingle Creek, dual winner Jonbon reopposing a younger pair who'd beaten him on his previous 2 starts, again no match for Il Etait Temps for all he got his revenge on L'Eau du Sud, the winner's rating one of highest in this race since the days of Sprinter Sacre; the early pace was nothing special, resulting in a significantly slower time than clocked by Lulamba earlier in the afternoon.

