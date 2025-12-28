Timeform analysis of the King George won by The Jukebox Man

On paper this had the potential to be an outstanding renewal of the King George VI Chase, the mid-winter highlight of the jumping calendar since it was first run in 1937, a Boxing Day fixture at Kempton since 1947, this running featuring 2 of the best Irish-trained chasers around in the top-class Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior, 2 Grade 1-winning novices from last season, Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man, and last season's first and second, Banbridge and Il Est Francais, Djelo, a winner twice this autumn also having shown form good enough to go close in an average running.

The race, the twentieth running since the course was redeveloped with the addition of the all-weather track and potentially one of the last at this historic venue, with its future under threat of development for housing, proved to be an epic, thrilling contest, with one of the closest-ever finishes to a race at this level, barely ½ length covering the first 4 home, the winner scoring on the nod.

In form terms, the race was less of an epic than anticipated, the time - the quickest for the race since the track was redeveloped - more an indication of the ground than the pace of the race, Il Est Francais not going off nearly so hard as he had in the race the previous season, the field tightly packed into the straight, the outcome turning on minor details, the pecking order among the best 3m chasers something to be determined another day.