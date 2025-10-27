Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Timeform's view

Timeform analysis of the Futurity Trophy won by Hawk Mountain

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Mon October 27, 2025 · 1h ago

Read Timeform's report of the Futurity Stakes in which Hawk Mountain led home a 1-2-3 for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The smallest field for the Futurity since Camelot beat the same number of rivals in 2011, the race essentially propped up by the Ballydoyle team, Aidan O'Brien wrapping up his eighth British trainers' championship with a 1-2-3, but in reverse market order, Hawk Mountain easy to back late on having been ante-post favourite at one point in the week but soon in pole position and proving too tough to pass in attritional conditions, narrowly best on the day but the pair that chased him home no forlorn hopes to turn the form around next year.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING