Timeform analysis of the Futurity Trophy won by Hawk Mountain

The smallest field for the Futurity since Camelot beat the same number of rivals in 2011, the race essentially propped up by the Ballydoyle team, Aidan O'Brien wrapping up his eighth British trainers' championship with a 1-2-3, but in reverse market order, Hawk Mountain easy to back late on having been ante-post favourite at one point in the week but soon in pole position and proving too tough to pass in attritional conditions, narrowly best on the day but the pair that chased him home no forlorn hopes to turn the form around next year.