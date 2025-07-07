Timeform analysis of the Eclipse won by Delacroix

The now-customary small field for the Eclipse - there hasn't been a double-figure field for the race since Sea The Stars beat Rip Van Winkle and 8 others in 2009 - and this was the eleventh time since then, and the sixth in a row, that there have been 7 or fewer runners; that being said, the race very much lived up to its billing as the first time the classic generation crosses swords with the older horses at the highest level over middle distances, winners of the 2000 Guineas, Prix du Jockey Club and the horse who went off favourite for the Derby up against the recent Prince of Wales's Stakes winner and Sosie, winner of 3 Group 1s including 2 this year. It was Delacroix, the only member of the field who'd yet to win at this level, who struck a major blow for the 3-y-os amid suggestions of a weak middle-distance classic crop, doing especially well the way the race panned out to run down the favourite.