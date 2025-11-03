Menu icon
Forever Young hangs on from Sierra Leone
Timeform analysis of the Breeders' Cup Classic won by Forever Young

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Mon November 03, 2025 · 35 min ago

Find out how Timeform's reporter assessed the first three home in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty would have started favourite but he was scratched earlier in the week with a fever, which left last year's first 3 home at the head of the betting, and that trio of 4-y-os duly dominated again, though in a different order from 12 months ago when the late-closing Sierra Leone had come off a very strong pace; while he had a pacemaker this year to set things up for him, this was less strongly run, the pace about a second slower than last year at the 4f and 6f points, and he could only run on for second behind Japan's Forever Young, who became the third overseas winner after Arcangues' shock win for Andre Fabre in 1993 and Raven's Pass winning for John Gosden in 2008; as a breeding footnote, it's remarkable that the first 2, and therefore the last 2 winners, are out of a pair of half-sisters.

