Timeform analysis of the 2000 Guineas won by Ruling Court

Read Timeform's report of the 2000 Guineas which was won by Ruling Court from the fast-finishing Field of Gold.

A Guineas field featuring the first and second from the Dewhurst and the impressive Craven Stakes winner, as well as the National Stakes winner, all horses one would hope to find lining up, though it was a classic where plenty of obvious candidates were missing - Hotazhell, Jonquil, The Lion In Winter, Delacroix and Twain, to name a few - and it probably wasn't so deep a race as one would expect as a result, the form looking that of just an average running, though the first 3 pulled clear and the first 2 at least could well go on and prove better than the bare form; the field raced up the centre, the early pace steady with the tempo lifting only after 3f out, the winner making his move ahead of the runner-up, though he found a better turn of foot as well, the third, on the other side of the pack, quickening the best but outstayed late on, the trio doing well to pull clear.

RULING COURT gave his stable a third Guineas win in the last 4 years, like the previous 2, his route to the classic not a conventional one, coming here via a listed race at Meydan, looking to have developed well since he ran in the Acomb, given plenty of time to get over that experience and the break clearly paying dividends in his 2 runs this year, much calmer here than he had been at York and more professional in his performance, patiently ridden but crucially getting first run on the favourite when the tempo lifted 3f out (found a better initial turn of foot) and only showing inexperience once he got to the front in the final 1f, all in all plenty to like about the way he did things; a rematch with the runner-up at Royal Ascot would be one of the highlights of the meeting, but he's reportedly heading to the Derby next, and, whilst he'll be one of the leading contenders from a form perspective at Epsom, his stamina for trips in excess of 1¼m is far from assured and a current top price of 5/1 makes limited appeal. FIELD OF GOLD became the fourth Craven Stakes winner in the last 5 years to be placed in the Guineas, matching his effort in the trial, arguable that he should have done even better, again patiently ridden and looking to travel better than the winner as the pace quickened, but behind him and unable to pick up initially once asked before making significant ground in the last 100 yds, taking second final strides, being closer to his rival or asked for his effort sooner both things that might have made a difference; a rematch with the third in the St James's Palace seems next on the agenda and, although there was only ½ length between them here, he's open to further improvement and is fancied to confirm placings with that rival. SHADOW OF LIGHT had been passed over by the stable jockey, despite having won both the Middle Park and Dewhurst last autumn, which proved the correct choice, though not by much, as he ran a fine race in first-time tongue strap; held up, went with zest, edged right early, showed sharp turn of foot to lead under 2f out, hung left, joined approaching final 1f, outstayed final 150 yds; he reportedly heads for the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot next and going round a bend will help eke out his stamina, though it's still quite hard to see him reversing placings with Field of Gold if that one lines up, and shorter trips further down the line remain a very interesting option given his speed. TORNADO ALERT, the only runner in the field not to have contested a pattern race previously, ran a cracker after 7 months off, showing much improved form on turf debut, entered in the Derby but unlikely to stay, best kept to 7f/1m for the time being, with perhaps the Jersey a good option next; dived right leaving stalls, led, took strong hold, headed 2f out, not quicken final 1f.

WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE, on his toes and warm beforehand, had been no match for the favourite in the Craven and ran about as well as could be expected, as then looking more about stamina than speed; hampered start, handy, pushed along halfway, outpaced and completely lost pitch 3f out, plugged on again final 1f; entered in the Derby and probably worth a crack at that, sure to be suited by 1¼m+, though he seems an unlikely winner. GREEN IMPACT, representing his stable in preference to the Futurity winner Hotazhell, looked in good shape for his first start in 8 months and ran respectably, despite not handling the track particularly well and lacking pace in a race that tested speed more than stamina; in touch, shaken up 3f out, every chance soon after, not quicken and hung right around 2f out, no extra inside final 1f; entered in both the Derby and Irish Derby and remains open to improvement when upped in trip (will stay at least 1¼m). SCORTHY CHAMP had won the National Stakes at 2 yrs, but that overall wasn't a vintage running of that Group 1 and he came up short on his return, possibly stretched by the longer trip, raced only at 7f at 2 yrs; close up, took keen hold, shaken up 3f out, weakened under 2f out. YAH MO BE THERE, the sole runner from the Greenham to take his chance in this, had done nothing that day to suggest he'd make an impact and he was always towards the back of the field, a typically slow start compounded by early interference, whilst he also looked a bit awkward on the undulations, hanging right 2f out; this was no test of whether he'll stay 1m, though that seems likely to be the limit of his stamina and possibly beyond him. EXPANDED, representing a stable that had had disappointing favourites in the last 2 runnings, looked to have filled out since 2 yrs and looked well forward but he was another to run below expectations; in touch, shaken up over 3f out, left behind 2f out, eased well inside final 1f; he should stay 1m+ and, given his yard and the promise of his 2-y-o campaign, it would be foolish to write him off on the evidence of a poor run here. BENEVENTO had run well in the Craven, but not well enough to suggest a run in this and he just wasn't up to the task, again his effort raising some concern about his application; soon steadied, took keen hold, shaken up 3f out, outpaced 2f out, driven 1f out, no response. SEAGULLS ELEVEN, placed in the Superlative and National Stakes at 2 yrs, had something to find in this company on that form and, on his toes beforehand, was well held after 6 months off; close up, took keen hold, shaken up 3f out, dropped away quickly 2f out; he's in the St James's Palace, but needs to be campaigned at a more realistic level.