Read Timeform's report of the Railway Stakes which produced a thrilling finish between Bucanero Fuerte and Unquestionable.
A cracking finish between 2 smart prospects in a running of the Railway which looks up to standard, the pair leading contenders at this stage for races like the Phoenix and the National Stakes here later in the summer; in contrast to the fillies Group 2 the previous day, the field raced as one group, towards the stand side.
BUCANERO FUERTE gave an early boost to the form of the Coventry Stakes, progressing again, producing a really gutsy effort to prevail late on, likely to go next for the Phoenix Stakes, though he'll be suited by 7f sooner rather than later; tracked pace, travelled well, led under 2f out, headed soon after, battled on gamely, led again final strides; open to further improvement and will continue to give a good account.
UNQUESTIONABLE (FR), up in grade, showed much improved form, just denied by a game winner, his trainer without a winner in the race since 2018, though Blackbeard was beaten a short head last year, every chance that Unquestionable will go on to win pattern events after defeat here as well; handy, pushed along 2f out, led over 1f out, kept on well, headed final strides; will be at least as effective at 7f; open to further improvement and looks well up to winning a similar event.
HIS MAJESTY (IRE), his stable's second string on jockey bookings despite his useful form at this level, had looked sure to be suited by the return to 6f but was unable to repeat his Norfolk Stakes run, beaten fair and square on the day; handy, ridden over 2f out, not quicken over 1f out.
I AM INVICTUS (IRE), over 1f longer trip, ran about as well as could have been expected upped in grade; raced off the pace, headway over 2f out, hung left inside final 1f, not quicken.
MYTHOLOGY (IRE) was flying too high at this level on just his second start, run off his feet early on; outpaced, left behind over 2f out, stayed on approaching final 1f, nearest at the finish; he may yet do better.
SUPERSONIC MAN wasn't disgraced over 1f longer trip, just being asked a bit too much on his last 2 starts; in touch, ridden over 2f out, not quicken.
DEMOCRACY (IRE) fared no better than last time, having seemingly slipped down the stable pecking order in the meantime; held up, shaken up soon after halfway, made no impression.
DEVIOUS had been expected to benefit from an extra 1f and ran below expectations, like the third not doing much for the form of the Norfolk Stakes; waited with, ridden over 2f out, hung right, not quicken, weakened final 1f; should be suited by 6f.
LIGHTENING ARMY was well held over 1f longer trip, up against it at this level, but giving himself little chance of lasting home; led, pulled hard, ridden approaching 2f out, headed soon after, carried head bit awkwardly, weakened.
