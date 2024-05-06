Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Notable Speech is a brilliant winner of the QIPCO 2000 Guineas
Notable Speech was an impressive winner of the 2000 Guineas

Timeform analysis: Key ratings risers from the Newmarket Guineas Festival

By Timeform
18:17 · MON May 06, 2024

Timeform highlight four winners at Newmarket's Guineas meeting who showed plenty of improvement.

NOTABLE SPEECH (Timeform rating 125p from 119p)

With champion two-year-old and odds-on favourite City of Troy a big disappointment, it was a very rare 2000 Guineas where juvenile form was of no help at all in finding the winner as 16/1 shot Notable Speech – second only to City of Troy on Timeform ratings beforehand – didn’t make his debut until January this year. That made him the first 2000 Guineas winner since Pasch in 1938 not to have run at two.

However, he’d made a very big impression in winning all three of his starts at Kempton, notably last time, and he marked himself out as a potentially top-class miler on his first start on turf, impressing with his turn of foot at the end of a well-run race. In a career just months old, there’s surely more to come from him and it’s hard to see any of those he beat here reversing the form in the St James’s Palace Stakes where he heads next.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

ELMALKA (112p from 104p)

There was an even longer-priced winner of a more open-looking 1000 Guineas a day later. Elmalka began her career on the all-weather like Notable Speech, only doing so in a novice at Southwell in late-November after all the big two-year-old contests had been run, and she was only the third filly this century to win the 1000 Guineas after just two starts.

She pulled off an unlikely-looking victory from the rear after a slow start as, although still green, she found plenty to lead in the final strides for a neck win over the Cheveley Park Stakes winner Porta Fortuna who lacked the prep run enjoyed by the other principals.

Elmalka isn’t the biggest but she’s from an excellent family (dam Nahrain won the Prix de l’Opera for the same connections) and she’s open to further improvement, including if upped to a mile and a quarter. However, with with five fillies finishing within barely a length of one another and considering the level of form coming into the race, there are obvious grounds for rating this a substandard Guineas.

FRIENDLY SOUL (113p from 80p)

In contrast to the 1000 Guineas, the Pretty Polly Stakes earlier on Sunday’s card looked a strong renewal with two smart fillies pulling a long way clear of the rest.

The Gosden stable has a good record in the Pretty Polly and Friendly Soul (113p from 80p) found huge improvement from her winning debut at Kempton late last year, impressing with the way she travelled before holding off the odds-on Kalpana (110p from 96p).

Friendly Soul, by the same sire as the 1000 Guineas winner, Kingman, looks like she’ll stay further but doesn’t hold an Oaks entry and could go for the Prix de Diane next. Kalpana improved significantly again in keeping on well for second and remains one to follow, entered in the Ribblesdale Stakes but looking worth supplementing for the Oaks on this evidence.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

CAVIAR HEIGHTS (113 from 103)

The five colts finished well strung out in Friday’s Newmarket Stakes which means the form isn’t the easiest to pin down but four-length winner Caviar Heights very much looks the part and built significantly on his promising return when third in the Feilden Stakes at the Craven meeting last month with the extra emphasis on stamina – he was going a furlong further this time - looking to suit him.

He’s from a speedy family but clearly taking much more after his sire Sea The Stars; he’ll stay a mile and a half and holds a Derby entry.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo