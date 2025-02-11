Timeform analysis and ante-post tips for the Grand National

Timeform rate champion owner JP McManus as holding excellent claims of winning another Grand National after the weights for the big race were announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The famous McManus green and gold silks have been carried to National glory three times previously, including when I Am Maximus powered to a seven-and-a-half victory over Delta Work in last year’s renewal. The reigning title-holder has more on his plate this time around, though, heading the weights at 11-12 off an 8 lb higher mark than in 2024. Instead, it is two of the owner’s younger contingent who currently make more appeal on Timeform ratings – namely the seven-year-olds Iroko and Inothewayurthinkin.
Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner said: "Inothewayurthinkin and Iroko finished first and second in a Grade 1 novice chase at Aintree last season that has proved to be strong form over the subsequent months. Admittedly, neither Iroko nor Inothewayurthinkin have managed a win since, yet both have shaped as if still on the upgrade this winter. Indeed, I think they went into just about everybody’s notebooks after eye-catching runs on each of their last runs and clearly both have plenty going for them.
"That said, another of the McManus battalion makes more appeal at current odds. Perceval Legallois has plenty of experience in the hurly-burly of big-field handicaps and has really come into his own this winter, particularly with regards to ironing out the jumping issues which sometimes held him back in the past. His win in the Paddy Power Chase (replay below) over Christmas represents really strong form, whilst a recent follow-up success back over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival underlined that he’s a much-improved model all of a sudden. All in all, he looks an attractive bet at 25/1."
Jumping concerns, of course, are nothing like the factor they once were due to safety measures introduced by Aintree in the race’s recent history, which have seen the timber core of the fences replaced with more forgiving plastic birch, the maximum field size slashed from 40 to 34 and a reduced run to the first fence (resulting in a shorter overall trip, too) in a bid to slow the speed early on. As a result, last year’s race had a very different feel to that of historic renewals, with no fallers (albeit four unseats) and two-thirds of the field managing to complete.
Turner added: "Another factor in last year’s race was that it was top heavy with Irish-based jockeys due to British yards saddling just seven runners and that could be something to bear in mind if, as expected, a similar scenario plays out in April. As a general rule, Irish-based jockeys don’t go off as hard as their British counterparts and this resulted in a much less hectic gallop in 2024 which was more reminiscent of a cross-country chase than a race over the National fences.
"Cross-country experience has worked well for plenty of recent prominent National finishers and Stumptown will probably have plenty of supporters having landed a hat-trick of wins in such contests, but he’s hardly been missed by the BHA handicapper and now finds himself on the same mark as multiple Grade 1 winner Delta Work.
"Instead, it could pay to side with a cross-country regular who, like Delta Work, has plenty of back class to draw on. With that in mind, 2024 fourth Galvin appeals as the best of the outsiders for now at 40/1, particularly if the ground isn’t so testing as last year. His second place in the American Grand National suggests there is plenty of spark still there and he completes my short-list of four at this stage, along with the aforementioned Perceval Legallois, Iroko and Inothewayurthinkin.
"That said, it bears repeating that plenty can change between now and April 5."
Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Grand National
181p IROKO
180+ INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN
180 GALVIN
180 L’HOMME PRESSE
179 HYLAND
179 PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS
179 VELVET ELVIS
179 MR VANGO*
179 RICHMOND LAKE*
178 ENVOI ALLEN
178 THREE CARD BRAG*
*need 20 or more horses to come out to get a run
Selected others:
177 - DELTA WORK
177 - MINELLA INDO
177 - MONTY’S STAR
177 - NICK ROCKETT
176? I AM MAXIMUS
176 HEWICK
175+ VANILLIER
174+ INTENSE RAFFLES
174 STUMPTOWN
173 KANDOO KID
