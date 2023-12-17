Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform American preview

Timeform American racing preview & tips

By Jake Price
16:56 · SUN December 17, 2023

Timeform's US Racing expert Jake Price is back to preview tonight's action Stateside.

Best bets for US Racing

1pt win Lady Emily Kathryn at 2/1 or better – Gulfstream Park race 10 (21:32)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

LADY EMILY KATHRYN can earn her diploma at the fifth attempt for Saffie Joseph Jr in the maiden special weight which closes Gulfstream’s card.

The weather at the Florida track was so foul yesterday that racing had to be abandoned with three races to run but thankfully all looks set to be OK on that front today.

The selection has hit the board three times from four starts and gets slight class relief on her previous runs in this spot. Her most recent start came at Keeneland at the end of October in which she was beaten just a neck. Just like the runner-up, she raced close to the pace before they were both picked off late on by a closer. There doesn’t seem to be a great deal of pace in this contest and I can see her once more being towards the head of matters.

This race was originally scheduled for the turf, but the aforementioned weather issues have ensured that all races on the sod are now switched to the all-weather track. She’s already shown she can handle the surface when third here over this distance on debut, so there are no negatives there.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING