Timeform American racing preview & tips

LADY EMILY KATHRYN can earn her diploma at the fifth attempt for Saffie Joseph Jr in the maiden special weight which closes Gulfstream’s card.

The weather at the Florida track was so foul yesterday that racing had to be abandoned with three races to run but thankfully all looks set to be OK on that front today.

The selection has hit the board three times from four starts and gets slight class relief on her previous runs in this spot. Her most recent start came at Keeneland at the end of October in which she was beaten just a neck. Just like the runner-up, she raced close to the pace before they were both picked off late on by a closer. There doesn’t seem to be a great deal of pace in this contest and I can see her once more being towards the head of matters.

This race was originally scheduled for the turf, but the aforementioned weather issues have ensured that all races on the sod are now switched to the all-weather track. She’s already shown she can handle the surface when third here over this distance on debut, so there are no negatives there.