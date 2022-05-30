It’s Memorial Day in the USA so the racing is of a much better quality than we’d normally get on a Monday, hence a bonus column looking at a couple of selections.

Belmont stages the quality on the east coast, and I’m intrigued by the clash between Bank Sting and MAKE MISCHIEF in the $200k handicap at 20:34.

Taken strictly on their last running in the Grade 2 Ruffian, Bank Sting has the edge on Make Mischief, but I think that form will be turned around today and strongly fancy the latter to beat her old rival.

Make Mischief ran off her face when bolting up in optional claiming company just three weeks before the Ruffian, and I suspect a combination of the quick turnaround along with trying to keep pace with some really talented fillies saw her run below her best.

The market favours Bank Sting, and I’m more than happy with that. The pair are the wrong way round in the betting for my money, particularly with the selection getting 2lb off her main rival.

Over at Pimlico a little earlier, there’s little public form to go on in the 4.5f 2-y-o race at 18:46, with only a couple having run before.

I think this will go to a newcomer, with VALDIKAVA making plenty of appeal from the inside stall.

Trainer Michael Stidham is in red-hot form currently, and he has had his juveniles cranked up much more than previously in the last couple of years. A recent gate workout suggests this filly has a bit of speed and I expect her to be sent early by the excellent Jaime Rodriguez. If she breaks running (always a slight worry with first-timers), she’ll take plenty of pegging back.

Published at 1235 BST on 30/05/22