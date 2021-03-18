Cheltenham Festival reaction: Allaho now tops Timeform ratings

The giant seven-year-old has been allotted a provisional Timeform rating of 178, which places him 2lb ahead of stable-companion Chacun Pour Soi, who’d been the number one ranked chaser with the ratings firm for the past thirteen months.

Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner: “It was a simply stunning display, one which must rank as one of the most impressive in Cheltenham Festival history. In some respects, it was a perfect storm for Allaho to post a huge rating – drying ground, optimum trip and a jockey which suits his free-wheeling style. But he still had to do it and the stopwatch reveals that there was absolutely no hiding place out there.”