Cheltenham Festival reaction: Allaho now tops Timeform ratings

Allaho is now Timeform’s highest-rated jumper following his runaway win in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.
The giant seven-year-old has been allotted a provisional Timeform rating of 178, which places him 2lb ahead of stable-companion Chacun Pour Soi, who’d been the number one ranked chaser with the ratings firm for the past thirteen months.
Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner: “It was a simply stunning display, one which must rank as one of the most impressive in Cheltenham Festival history. In some respects, it was a perfect storm for Allaho to post a huge rating – drying ground, optimum trip and a jockey which suits his free-wheeling style. But he still had to do it and the stopwatch reveals that there was absolutely no hiding place out there.”
“Indeed, in some respects it was reminiscent of a mountain stage in the Tour de France where a specialist climber sees his rivals crack one by one. The likes of Imperial Aura, Mister Fisher and Min all tried to mix it with Allaho and paid the price for it in brutal fashion.
"Min has been a consistently top-notch performer on the clock in recent years, so the fact even he cried enough eventually showed that Allaho was doing something very much out of the ordinary.”