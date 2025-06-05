Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Selections based on Timefigure data

Timefigure Tips: Epsom Derby Festival

By Graeme North
Sporting Life Plus
Thu June 05, 2025 · 2h ago

Timefigure expert Graeme North highlights a trio of horses of interest heading into the two-day Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom.

French ace should have no issues

There’s no doubt the feature race at Epsom on Saturday is the Betfred Derby which is still described in some quarters as the greatest horse race in the world, at least on the Flat, but to what degree the Betfred Oaks is a bigger draw on Friday than the Coronation Cup is I suppose a matter of debate.

What is not open to argument, however, at least as I see things, is that while the Oaks has attracted the 1000 Guineas winner, the Coronation Cup has gone two better and enticed not only two classic winners but what I consider to be the best middle-distance horse in Europe, and by some distance too, in Calandagan, who is having his second run of the year having made his 2025 debut in the Sheema Classic at Meydan back in April.

That race didn’t go Calandagan’s way, held up too far off a steady pace and unable to get any closer than a length and a quarter at the line in a race that bore an uncanny similarity to the 2024 Juddmonte International when he also gave the Derby winner City of Troy too much of a head start in a steadily-run affair but sectional upgrades showed he was the moral winner.

Calandagan - stepping up in trip
Calandagan could be the star turn on Friday
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING