Midlands Grand National report | Timed to perfection by Jonjo Jr

The well-backed 3/1 favourite came with a withering late thrust up the far rail to just deny Mighty Thunder (18/1) who had led throughout the final furlong for Lucinda Russell and Blair Campbell.

It was to be another big Uttoxeter payday for the O'Neills, though, with the senior Jonjo winning the race for the second time following Synchronised's victory in 2010.

Also owned by JP McManus like Time To Get Up, Synchronised went onto win the Cheltenham Gold Cup two years after his Uttoxeter success.

Mighty Thunder was a length behind in second, with Final Nudge (9/1) third and Screaming Colours (6/1) fourth.