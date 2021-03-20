Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Time To Get Up wins at Uttoxeter

Midlands Grand National report | Timed to perfection by Jonjo Jr

By Sporting Life
16:18 · SAT March 20, 2021

Jonjo O'Neill Jr delivered Time To Get Up on the line to land the Marston's 61 Deep Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

The well-backed 3/1 favourite came with a withering late thrust up the far rail to just deny Mighty Thunder (18/1) who had led throughout the final furlong for Lucinda Russell and Blair Campbell.

It was to be another big Uttoxeter payday for the O'Neills, though, with the senior Jonjo winning the race for the second time following Synchronised's victory in 2010.

Also owned by JP McManus like Time To Get Up, Synchronised went onto win the Cheltenham Gold Cup two years after his Uttoxeter success.

Mighty Thunder was a length behind in second, with Final Nudge (9/1) third and Screaming Colours (6/1) fourth.

RESULT: 3.35 Uttoxeter - Marston's 61 Deep Midlands Grand National

1st TIME TO GET UP (3/1 FAV)

2nd Mighty Thunder (18/1)

3rd Final Nudge (9/1)

4th Screaming Colours (6/1)

Click here or on the image below to watch the free video replay

Watch free racing replays on Sporting Life for FREE

"It looked great anyway!" said the winning trainer.

"The ground was grand, the horse was grand, it all happened nicely.

"You don't want it bog deep when you're trying to get four miles but it all went to plan.

"Whether he'd have enough pace for the National I'm not sure, but we might go for it next year."

The winning rider said: “He’s a huge horse. He was obviously in the Kim Muir, but we just thought a big, flat, galloping track would suit him. He’s a pleasure to ride.

“We’re delighted, this wasn’t necessarily the plan, but he won last time and we just thought, as he’d gone up a bit in the weights, that it looked a nice target for him.

“He’s a gorgeous horse and he had some nice hurdle form back in the day, so he was entitled to take his chance.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content