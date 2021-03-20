Midlands Grand National report | Timed to perfection by Jonjo Jr

Jonjo O'Neill Jr delivered Time To Get Up on the line to land the Marston's 61 Deep Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on Saturday.
The well-backed 3/1 favourite came with a withering late thrust up the far rail to just deny Mighty Thunder (18/1) who had led throughout the final furlong for Lucinda Russell and Blair Campbell.
It was to be another big Uttoxeter payday for the O'Neills, though, with the senior Jonjo winning the race for the second time following Synchronised's victory in 2010.
Also owned by JP McManus like Time To Get Up, Synchronised went onto win the Cheltenham Gold Cup two years after his Uttoxeter success.
Mighty Thunder was a length behind in second, with Final Nudge (9/1) third and Screaming Colours (6/1) fourth.
"It looked great anyway!" said the winning trainer.
"The ground was grand, the horse was grand, it all happened nicely.
"You don't want it bog deep when you're trying to get four miles but it all went to plan.
"Whether he'd have enough pace for the National I'm not sure, but we might go for it next year."
The winning rider said: “He’s a huge horse. He was obviously in the Kim Muir, but we just thought a big, flat, galloping track would suit him. He’s a pleasure to ride.
“We’re delighted, this wasn’t necessarily the plan, but he won last time and we just thought, as he’d gone up a bit in the weights, that it looked a nice target for him.
“He’s a gorgeous horse and he had some nice hurdle form back in the day, so he was entitled to take his chance.”