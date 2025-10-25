Time To Turn ran out an impressive winner of the Horris Hill | report and replay

The 7/4 favourite had disappointed in the Group 1 Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day when last seen but returned to form to make light work of his six rivals in the Group 3 contest.

Held-up towards the rear of the field by William Buick, Time To Turn still had work to do as Boiling Point wilted and Arabian Desert and Wechaad took over.

It briefly looked as though a tight finish would be in store but Time To Turn showed an impressive turn of foot, challenging in between runners before quickly pulling clear.

The winning margin was two and a quarter lengths from Arabian Desert with Wechaad another length and a half away.

Buick, who was completing a double on the day, told Sky Sports Racing: "In France he just didn't run any sort of a race and he didn't look a particularly tired horse after it. Charlie [Appleby, trainer] and the team put a line through it, hence why he's here today, and this is much more like him.

"He's a strong traveller, he goes through the ground well and I thought he put up a good performance. There was never a moment's worry and he's quite a talented horse.

"He ran in the Lagardere for a good reason, because we thought he had a good chance. It wasn't to be but he's back on track today.

"I think all those [Classic] options would have to be open for him obviously. You'd be looking at mile options first for him and then build your way up but he's got a winter to get through first and Charlie and the team will sit down and come up with a plan."