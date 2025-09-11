The Newmarket handler has stated that her run in the Group One Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park last Saturday, which she finished seventh in, will be her last of 2025.

It has been a profitable season for the daughter of Sands Of Mali, who registered the biggest success of her career when springing a 25/1 surprise in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Although not adding to that success she has run a number of solid races in defeat, including when finishing a close up third in the Group Two Qatar King George Stakes on her penultimate start at Goodwood.

Eustace said: “Time For Sandals is absolutely fine and came out of Haydock really well, but she is now out in a field.

“She has had quite a long year and we prepped her for a Guineas trial. It was almost certainly going to be her last run on Saturday, unless she won and we had to worry about things like being the best sprinter.

“I felt very much that the time we give her now will pay dividends next year. For a three-year-old filly it is hard sprinting, but we will come back next year and hopefully be a bit aggressive with her.”

While there will be no appearance at Ascot on Champions Day for Time For Sandals all roads lead back to the Berkshire track for her stablemate Docklands for a tilt at the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

The Massaat gelding, who was last sighted finishing fourth in the Group One The Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, was another to strike gold at the highest level at the Royal meeting in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Eustace added: “Docklands heads to Ascot and then Japan after that for the big mile race out there.

“He seems great, but from the moment he arrived I’ve never had to worry about him, and I still don’t.

“He will rock up to Ascot in good nick. I’m looking forward to getting him back on ground with a bit of cut in it at Ascot.

“He ran very well in the Balmoral when he got a bit far back on desperate ground so it will be interesting to see him back there on soft ground.”