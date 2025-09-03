Time For Sandals Betfair Sprint Cup bid hangs in the balance with Flying Five alternative option

Trainer Harry Eustace is still in limbo over whether to run Time For Sandals in Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes, with a late decision likely.
The three-year-old filly, who won the Group 2 Commonwealth Cup before an eyecatching effort when beaten less than a length in third back over five furlongs in Goodwood's King George Qatar Stakes early last month, is among the favourites for this weekend's big sprint prize in the north west.
However, Eustace is at pains to make a late call regarding her participation given concerns over the ground (currently Good) getting much worse if the forecast showers on Wednesday and Thursday in particular turn out to be heavier than anticipated.
Time For Sandals also had the alternative engagement of waiting for the five-furlong Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 14, day two of the Irish Champions Festival.
“We’re constantly refreshing the weather apps, like most people I’m sure," the Newmarket trainer said on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday.
“When she ran at Goodwood it was after that day of torrential rain. Admittedly, it takes it very well so it came up the soft side of good, amazingly, come the King George.
“So we’re comfortable on good to soft. I think if they got a lot of rain and it became very soft verging on heavy then we’d have a real conversation about waiting for the Flying Five I think.
“The Curragh is a stiffer five (furlongs) as well, Goodwood’s a very sharp five and it was her first go at it (the minimum trip) since running in the Weatherbys Super Sprint.
"I just felt that looking through the field that there were a few who had enjoyed soft ground at Haydock before, and possibly some of the more fancied ones in Ireland – Asfoora in particular – nearly didn’t run at Goodwood because of the ground. If it came up very soft there and she didn’t run, it might just work out as the slightly weaker option.
“But I’d very much rather run her over six. I’d rather be running her at Haydock, albeit it might be the tougher race but we’ll just have to see what the weather does.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.