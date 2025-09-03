Time For Sandals Betfair Sprint Cup bid hangs in the balance with Flying Five alternative option

Trainer Harry Eustace is still in limbo over whether to run Time For Sandals in Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes, with a late decision likely.

The three-year-old filly, who won the Group 2 Commonwealth Cup before an eyecatching effort when beaten less than a length in third back over five furlongs in Goodwood's King George Qatar Stakes early last month, is among the favourites for this weekend's big sprint prize in the north west. However, Eustace is at pains to make a late call regarding her participation given concerns over the ground (currently Good) getting much worse if the forecast showers on Wednesday and Thursday in particular turn out to be heavier than anticipated. Time For Sandals also had the alternative engagement of waiting for the five-furlong Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 14, day two of the Irish Champions Festival. “We’re constantly refreshing the weather apps, like most people I’m sure," the Newmarket trainer said on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday.