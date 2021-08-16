The Welsh handler was overcome by emotion following the victory secured by the 14 year old aboard mare White Water in the series finale at the Somerset track to finish top of the championship, which he also claimed back in 2019, with 67 points.

Having finished second in the penultimate round at Cheltenham 24 hours earlier, Edward ensured his final race in the series would be a winning one when steering the 10 year old to victory from the Zak Kent-ridden The Green Monk.

The Cowbridge handler said: “He has made me the proudest dad in the world. He has lost a stone to ride in the race to ride at the right weight. All season he has wanted to win this one.

“He won the last final in 2019 and was crowned champion in the 148cm series back then and we enjoyed that but as this was his last ride he was a bit more emotional today.

“I’ve gone on a diet with him and it has been torture but we’ve been in it together as I wanted to show my support for him.

“We have had a good time celebrating it all as we stopped for a nice pub meal on the way back on Sunday then we went out and had another cracking meal in Cardiff on Monday.

“He is just a phenomenal child with a great work ethic and he deserves all the accolades.”

Edward’s victory at the weekend brings to an end what has been an outstanding few years on the pony racing circuit both in the UK and Ireland, during which time he also has become Irish pony racing champion (2019), PRA 148cm point-to-point champion (2018, 2019, 2021) and PRA 138cm point-to-point champion in 2018.

Arguably his finest moment however came when becoming the youngest ever rider at the age of 11 to win the Dingle Derby in 2019 aboard 2014 Champion Bumper winner Silver Concorde, who ran under the name of Ciderman.