Tim Easterby pays tribute as Copper Knight retires

He was running for the 128th time when finishing seventh in the Copper Knight Winning-Most Horse Handicap, a race honouring his record-breaking success at the Knavesmire.

Copper Knight won 20 races in total, seven at York, more than any other horse in the track's history.

“He’s been fantastic. Every time he’s been out there he’s come and run his race. It takes a fair bit of doing what he’s done, to keep going and be sound, and want to go to the line is amazing. He ran a super race there," the trainer said.

“It’s been a brilliant time. When you need that speed at the three-furlong pole, he just doesn’t have that like he used to. You’ve got to remember he ran in a Nunthorpe here as well, which was fantastic, and he also loved going round Chester, too.

“We might find another one like him, but I don’t think we will. Everybody loves him in the yard and across Yorkshire. He’s been just wonderful.”

Exciting Sharadd reamins unbeaten

Sharadd retained his unbeaten record with a workmanlike success in the William Hill Epic Boosts EBF Novice Stakes at York.

William Haggas’ charge made a sparkling start to his career when winning on debut at Haydock last month but Our Son Oscar provided a much sterner test of his credentials on Friday.

Tom Marquand travelled strongly on the 4/9 winner throughout the contest but the runner-up, racing more towards the centre of the track, fought on bravely once the market leader had gone to the front.

However at the line Sharadd had put a length-and-a-half between himself and his rival on what is likely to be his final run of the campaign.