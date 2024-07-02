Tiffany team considering quick Lancashire Oaks return

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained four-year-old secured the biggest win of her nine-race career in the Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes, where she hit the front inside the final two furlongs before finishing two and a half lengths clear of Karl Burke’s Darnation.

Tiffany is bred and owned by Elite Racing Club and it was their first success at this level since Judicial in the Chipchase Stakes, also at Gosforth Park, four years and a day earlier.

The Group Three triumph also saw the daughter of Farhh continue her rapid ascent since finishing eighth of 13 runners on debut in a minor novice event at Southwell in December 2022.

She did not get in the winner’s enclosure until her third career start at Wolverhampton but has been beaten only once in her six subsequent outings, which have included German Listed wins in Hanover and Baden-Baden.

Tiffany is slated for the Group Two bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock, although Elite Racing Club manager Dan Downie admitted a final decision on her entry will be made in the “next few days”.

Future possible appointments in this month’s Al Shira’aa Racing Meadow Court Stakes at the Curragh, the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and York’s Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks – both in August – could also be on the agenda.