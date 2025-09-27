Tiffany bidding for breakthrough Group 1 success at Cologne

Last season, the Elite Racing Club-owned mare proved a model of consistency after winning three times along with reaching the frame on her three other outings, including when filling the runner-up spot in the Group 1 Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern on her final start.

And with Tiffany having made a full recovery from injury that has kept her on the sidelines until now, the Newmarket handler hopes she can make up for lost time ahead of going under the hammer later in the year.

Prescott said: “If she is as good as she was last year she has got a great chance.

“I had her in a Group 3 at Newmarket, and that was obviously a much easier race, but she has won a Group 3 and a Group 2, and that is not why they have got her in training as a five-year-old for.

“If she can be second favourite, or favourite, for a Group 1 then you ought to be there. This will be her last year with us as she will go to the sales in December.

“She has two shots of winning a Group 1 before she heads off to the sales and that is Sunday and she is in again over there in November in the Grosser Preis von Bayern.

“We have had a difficult time with her as she had a hairline crack of her vertebrae in the spring. We have had to hurry her back and I will be a relieved man if it goes right tomorrow.”