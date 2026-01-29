Tickets on sale for Sky Bet/Sporting Life Cheltenham Preview Evening

Tickets are on sale for the Sky Bet/Sporting Life Cheltenham Festival Preview Evening in Leeds on Tuesday March 3rd.
The event is run in conjunction with Yorkshire County Cricket Club and will take place in the Long Room at Headingley.
The panel includes ITV Racing duo Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell, top pundits Fran Berry, Daryl Jacob and Mark Howard plus other special guests from Ireland and the UK.
Doors open at 6pm and a pie and peas buffet will be served before the preview gets under way at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £20 and attendees will also receive a free £5 bet from Sky Bet with the event expected to finish around 10:30pm. All proceeds from the evening will go to Sky Bet’s charity partner.
Click here to buy tickets for the Sporting Life/Sky Bet Cheltenham Preview Evening
