Tickets available for The Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket on Saturday and Sunday

Named in memory of the town’s most celebrated trainer, Sir Henry Cecil, the family-friendly weekend gives visitors the chance to go behind the scenes at some of the country’s leading racing yards.

The 2026 event follows a record year. In 2025, The Henry Cecil Open Weekend raised a record £107,454, a 20% increase on 2024, for its charity partners - The Newmarket Housing Trust and Racing Welfare. The same charities will be supported again this year. A silent auction also runs alongside the weekend, with a range of exclusive prizes and experiences on offer. To view and bid, please visit www.henrycecilopenweekendauction.co.uk.

On Saturday, a number of Newmarket’s best-known equine establishments will be open to visitors, including The National Stud, the Injured Jockeys Fund’s Peter O’Sullevan House, the British Racing School, Godolphin Rehoming, the Jockey Club Rooms, Rossdales Equine Hospital and Newmarket Equine Hospital. The National Horseracing Museum will also offer free entry to wristband holders throughout the weekend.

If purchasing a ticket to Newmarket Racecourse separately, you will also get the opportunity to witness ten Newmarket trainers take part in The Henry Cecil Open Weekend Charity Race, kindly sponsored by Lady Jane Cecil.

Sunday starts early with the Tattersalls sponsored Warren Hill Gallops, where visitors can watch some of the town’s famous horses canter from 8am. 21 yards then open from 9am until 12.30pm, with John and Thady Gosden, Sir Mark Prescott and Charlie Fellowes among the trainers opening their doors on Sunday morning this year.

None of these offerings would be possible without the stable staff who look after and care for the horses year-round, and The Henry Cecil Open Weekend is grateful to Weatherbys Racing Bank, which comes on board as a new sponsor this year to fund the Stable Staff Food Vouchers, making sure everyone working across the weekend is well taken care of.

The afternoon’s entertainment takes place on The Severals from 1pm. It begins with the Baker McVeigh Shetland Pony Grand National, followed by the Parade of Retired Racehorses, kindly sponsored by Ace Stud, featuring former stars of the track and horses that have gone on to new careers. Visitors can also enter their dogs in the Dick White Referrals Fun Dog Show. The World Pool Best Turned Out Yard presentation, which will see the introduction of a Diversity & Inclusion category as part of the ongoing partnership with Autism in Racing and in recognition of the yards taking extra steps to be welcoming for all, is up next.

Then the popular Amo Racing Personality Show Jumping competition returns, with some of racing’s best-known faces going head-to-head in the main arena.

The Henry Cecil Open Weekend follows on from National Racehorse Week, the annual nationwide celebration of the racehorse.

Charlie Fellowes, Chairman of The Henry Cecil Open Weekend, said: “We cannot wait for this year’s Open Weekend. Last year was a landmark one for us, raising over £107,000 for our charity partners, and the challenge now is to go again and do even more for the Newmarket Housing Trust and Racing Welfare. “There really is something for everyone across the two days. You can go behind the scenes at some of the best yards in the country, watch the horses work on Warren Hill, and then enjoy a brilliant afternoon on The Severals with the Show Jumping, the Shetland Grand National and the Dog Show. It is a wonderful celebration of our sport and our town, and every ticket sold helps a great cause. I’d encourage everyone to come along and be part of it.”

Tickets cost £15 when purchased in advance and £20 on the day, with all children under 18 going free. For further information and a full schedule, please visit www.thehenrycecilopenweekend.co.uk.