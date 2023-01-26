Mullins was winning the race for the ninth time and he has Townend to thank for that after his rider kept his well-backed mount on the wide outside throughout, scraping the paint of the rail under the trees on the far side.

He went the long way round, but it was clear on the turn for home that he was bang in with a chance as a breakaway group of six had it between them and the packed crowd were treated to a rip-roaring finish.

Carefully Selected was just in front jumping the last, but Sam Ewing conjured a great finish out of Gordon Elliott's Dunboyne who forced a photo as the front two crossed the line in close proximity.

Carefully Selected was called the winner by a short head, with Dunboyne second and Pencilfulloflead third. Long-time leader Coko Beach was fourth.

Sky Bet paid out on six places with Espanito Bello fifth and Frontal Assault managing to finish sixth despite appearing to be detached early on.