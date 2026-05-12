Plan of Action in the Dante

It’s the last throw of the Betfred Derby dice pre-Epsom on Thursday as day two of the Dante Festival at York hosts the week’s feature race with eight colts lining up on the Knavesmire.

Aidan O’Brien’s Christmas Day heads the betting for the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes after his win in the Ballysax first time out at three, form that was franked in the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown last weekend.

He’s the choice of Ryan Moore, but he might’ve been flattered in the Ballysax given he raced on the favoured part of the track up the stands’ rail and, for all he’s respected, he looks short enough at 9/4 on the balance of his overall profile.

Morshdi and Item are interesting contenders, but the key race might well be Sandown’s bet365 Classic Trial won by Raaheeb, with the second, third and fourth all reopposing here.

ACTION was only fourth that day for O’Brien, despite going off the 4/6 favourite, but I thought he did well to get as close as he did given he ran no sort of race being slowly away, running in snatches and hanging right up the hill.

Given O’Brien’s have been improving for their first run all spring he’s worth a pass, especially given the first-time tongue-tie he sported at Sandown is now dispensed with, O’Brien suggesting that was an error on his part earlier in the week.

We’re more likely to see the real Action on Thursday and his juvenile form was very good in the context of the Dante field.

Indeed, he beat Christmas Day by over five lengths at Galway and he finished a length and a half off the 2000 Guineas winner Bow Echo in the Royal Lodge, before he split two stablemates in Hawk Mountain and Benvenuto Cellini, both of whom have won Derby trials the last few weeks, in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster.

Money came for him Wednesday lunchtime which was untimely, but on the other hand it could be a pointer that he’s ready to go and the general 7/1 still looks fair enough given he’s the form horse in the race on the best of his runs.

The Verdict: Back ACTION in the 16:05 York