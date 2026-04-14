Avicenna just the medicine in Craven

Trial season is well under way and the Group 3 Betway Craven Stakes at Newmarket often throws up a good horse even if it is now over 20 years since the winner went on to win the Betfred 2000 Guineas.

Last year Field Of Gold looked to have a strong chance of ending the hoodoo only for Ruling Court to deny him in the Classic and it’s the Godolphin blue that has the best recent record in the Craven, winning three of the last seven renewals.

The Coolmore silks are on show, too, and it’s unusual for Aidan O’Brien to run a Group 1 winner in this race, but it looks a possible sharpening-up exercise for Futurity winner Hawk Mountain and I’m keen to bet against him on his seasonal reappearance over a trip that could be too short.

The Godolphin number one appears to be Hidden Force according to the betting, which is understandable given he’s trained by Charlie Appleby, but he’s another who could be caught out by a mile here on his turf debut and preference is for his ownermate, AVICENNA.

Roger Varian’s Starspangledbanner colt looks the most natural miler out of the market leaders here and he’s nicely unexposed after two wins from two starts.

He got the better of Thursday’s opponent Hankelow, another who might want 10 furlongs, in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting last September and Karl Burke’s runner-up franked the form nicely in the Autumn Stakes next time out.

Avicenna overcame greenness and track position to run down Hankelow from the rear on Town Moor and he looks open to significant improvement after a winter to strengthen up now he tackles another furlong.

Varian has been in super form, winning with six of his 14 runners since March 1, four of whom were making their seasonal reappearances, and this nice prospect looks a good bet against the two market leaders in the Craven.

The Verdict: Back AVICENNA in the 15.35 Newmarket