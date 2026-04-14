Our form expert has two selections for the ITV4 coverage of day three of Newmarket's Craven Meeting on Thursday.
The Verdict: Thursday April 16
1pt win Beckford’s Folly in the 15.00 Newmarket at 15/2 (General)
1pt win Avicenna in the 15.35 Newmarket at 5/1 (General)
Avicenna just the medicine in Craven
Trial season is well under way and the Group 3 Betway Craven Stakes at Newmarket often throws up a good horse even if it is now over 20 years since the winner went on to win the Betfred 2000 Guineas.
Last year Field Of Gold looked to have a strong chance of ending the hoodoo only for Ruling Court to deny him in the Classic and it’s the Godolphin blue that has the best recent record in the Craven, winning three of the last seven renewals.
The Coolmore silks are on show, too, and it’s unusual for Aidan O’Brien to run a Group 1 winner in this race, but it looks a possible sharpening-up exercise for Futurity winner Hawk Mountain and I’m keen to bet against him on his seasonal reappearance over a trip that could be too short.
The Godolphin number one appears to be Hidden Force according to the betting, which is understandable given he’s trained by Charlie Appleby, but he’s another who could be caught out by a mile here on his turf debut and preference is for his ownermate, AVICENNA.
Roger Varian’s Starspangledbanner colt looks the most natural miler out of the market leaders here and he’s nicely unexposed after two wins from two starts.
He got the better of Thursday’s opponent Hankelow, another who might want 10 furlongs, in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting last September and Karl Burke’s runner-up franked the form nicely in the Autumn Stakes next time out.
Avicenna overcame greenness and track position to run down Hankelow from the rear on Town Moor and he looks open to significant improvement after a winter to strengthen up now he tackles another furlong.
Varian has been in super form, winning with six of his 14 runners since March 1, four of whom were making their seasonal reappearances, and this nice prospect looks a good bet against the two market leaders in the Craven.
The Verdict: Back AVICENNA in the 15.35 Newmarket
Folly to ignore Appleby hopeful
A good Craven Meeting for Godolphin could finish with a flourish and Charlie Appleby runs a very interesting three-year-old in BECKFORD’S FOLLY in the Group 3 Zyn Abernant Stakes over six furlongs against the older horses.
Very few three-year-olds have had a go in this race – they are 0/7 this century – and it’s very unusual for Appleby to run a three-year-old against his elders in the early part of the campaign, too, but the lure of Newmarket has clearly played a part in this placing.
Beckford’s Folly wasn’t straightforward as a two-year-old as he was hooded on debut, ran green and free on a few occasions and then was gelded after four starts.
However, there’s no place like home for this son of Lope De Vega and he’s three from three at Newmarket, winning twice on the July Course before he came out after the gelding procedure and won the Cornwallis over five furlongs on the Rowley Mile.
He beat two horses who performed well in second and third at the Breeders’ Cup that day, Brussels and Aspect Island (reopposes on Thursday), and he finished his race like a horse that will thrive again back at six furlongs.
Indeed, the July Cup looks the race for him, but it makes sense for Appleby to run him at Newmarket whenever he can and his track craft looks a useful weapon in a race where efficiency will be key.
He can settle well under William Buick with likely front-runner Quinault set to take them along at a good clip and, considering his unexposed profile against a field of sprinters we know plenty about, he looks the bet.
The Verdict: Back BECKFORD’S FOLLY in the 15.00 Newmarket
Preview posted at 15:55 BST on 15/04/26
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