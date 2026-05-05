Rahiebb to come of age in the Ormonde

Aidan O’Brien has an excellent record in the Group 3 Ladbrokes Ormonde Stakes at Chester, winning it seven times, and he has the top two in the betting in Jan Brueghel and last year’s winner Illinois on Thursday.

On their best form they look a formidable two-pronged attack, but Jan Brueghel hasn’t been seen since a laboured fourth in cheekpieces in the King George last July while Illinois put in an unusually poor effort in the same headgear when seventh in the Irish St Leger when he was last seen.

Both rock up for their seasonal reappearances here without the headgear, but the race could well serve as a sharpening up exercise for both and even after winning this prize seven times O'Brien has had horses beaten at odds of 8/11, 4/5, Evens and 11/10 (twice) in this contest.

That gives hope to Roger Varian's RAHIEBB who can come of age in staying contests this season with a very solid three-year-old campaign under his belt.

The son of Frankel just got better and better last season, culminating in an excellent second in the St Leger at Doncaster where he ran on to go down by just a neck to Scandinavia in his most exacting test of stamina all year.

He looks a stayer to go to war with in the Cup races this season and this looks a really good race for him to test himself against some Ballydoyle A-listers before he has a go at races like the Gold Cup at Ascot and the Goodwood Cup.

The key could be his trajectory, as he looked better than ever on his final start at three and his dam, Playful Sound, improved at four, while her half-brother, Ispolini, was another stayer who peaked at four.

The worry is this might be too sharp a test, but if the Ballydoyle pair aren’t at their best class could well see him through.

Given Varian is in good form and has a good record at Chester, I’m inclined to think he might just have the guns for this, and it could be that the St Leger he was second in to Scandinavia was a better renewal than the one Jan Brueghel and Illinois fought out the year before.

The Verdict: Back RAHIEBB in the 15:05 Chester