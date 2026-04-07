Go Pro in the Bowl on day one

An extra week between Cheltenham and Aintree sees the Festival horses turn up for the Grand National meeting after four weeks off and it will be interesting to see if that has a bearing on results.

It’s certainly difficult to see the Grade 1 William Hill Aintree Hurdle going anywhere but the Champion Hurdle crew, with the second, third, fourth and fifth doing battle again over half a mile further. The extra distance could suit them all, in theory, but Brighterdaysahead and The New Lion are disputing favouritism and they’ll probably be fighting for the gold medal position on the track, as well.

There’s a slightly disappointing turnout for the Grade 1 Racing Welfare Bowl Chase over 3m1f and a bit more on the Mildmay course, but hot favourite Jango Baie could be more vulnerable than the even-money odds suggest.

He slightly regressed from his Arkle win at this meeting last year in defeat and he had a tough race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, for all that his second place there automatically makes him the form choice here.

Six Bowl winners have come in here fresher than the Cheltenham horses in the last 15 renewals, including last year, and over this trip I’m often happy to take on a prominent Gold Cup runner, as is the case again here at the odds.

Five could become four if Spillane’s Tower is taken out on account of the ground, while Impaire Et Passe and Pic d’Orhy both have to prove themselves at the trip and the Willie Mullins-trained horse also has to bounce back from a dull performance in the Ryanair at Cheltenham.

That leaves PROTEKTORAT who looks generously priced up at 15/2 after skipping Cheltenham for the first time in five seasons. Dan Skelton has taken a different approach with his 11-year-old this campaign and he could be well rewarded here in what looks a very winnable renewal if Jango Baie isn’t quite at his best level.

Crucially, he looks to retain all of his verve and spark despite his veteran status and a relatively light campaign can be of real benefit to him in this race, which he hasn’t competed in for four years as he’s been chasing Jonbon home in the Melling.

Skelton played a blinder in dropping him in trip at the right time to bag the 2024 Ryanair Chase, but we know this horse stays really well and one of his best-ever performances came over this course and distance when he routed them in the 2021 Many Clouds Chase.

He handles good ground well as he showed in last year’s Melling and he always responds well to wind surgery as he has again after his fifth breathing procedure in November.

Wins at Windsor and Kelso since then suggest he might still have one last Grade 1 in him to go with the three he collected in the Manifesto, Betfair Chase and Ryanair, while he has excellent Aintree form figures of 11432.

Those last three efforts have come after the Cheltenham Festival, so Skelton has given him the best possible chance of adding another win to that list off an ideal preparation in a race that has been kind to the elder statesmen ever since its inception in 1984 (16 horses aged 10 and over have won this race, the last being Clan Des Obeaux for two of Protektorat’s owners in 2022).

The Verdict: Back PROTEKTORAT in the 14.55 Aintree