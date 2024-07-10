Thursday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Thursday's action at Newmarket.

2.25 Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes Royal Ascot scorer Ain’t Nobody has the chance to kickstart a huge July Festival at Newmarket for Kevin Ryan and jockey Tom Eaves when he steps up in trip for the July Stakes. The duo will link up with red-hot July Cup favourite Inisherin on Saturday, but before that their Windsor Castle hero will bid to remain unbeaten as he makes the move up to Group Two company. The Sands Of Mali colt powered home to hunt down US raider Gabaldon at Ascot and his handler anticipates few problems as he takes on the challenge of a new distance and a classy set of rivals. “He hit the line strong at Ascot and I don’t think the trip will be a problem,” said Ryan. “He’s won on good to soft at Carlisle and then different ground at Ascot, but he did it well and we’re very happy with him. He’s two from two and has done nothing wrong and we’re very happy with him.”

Ain't Nobody wins under Jamie Spencer

Big-spending owners Wathnan Racing enjoyed plenty of success with their two-year-olds at Royal Ascot, but Electrolyte was one who narrowly missed out, denied by a nose in the Coventry Stakes. This race has been earmarked as the obvious spot for Archie Watson’s youngster to gain compensation ever since, with connections linking up with great success in this sphere at Sandown recently. “He obviously ran very well at Ascot in the Coventry and was impressive first time out before that at Ayr,” said Richard Brown, Wathnan’s racing adviser. “We said after Ascot this would be the obvious place for him and that has remained the case. Archie has been very happy with him and we’re looking forward to seeing him run again.” It was Wathnan’s Shareholder who proved a thorn in Whistlejacket’s side in the Norfolk Stakes, with the regally-bred Aidan O’Brien colt beaten just over a length in the five-furlong Group Two having led home the group who raced stands side at Ascot. The form of that contest was given a timely boost by Aesterius, who was a taking winner of the Dragon Stakes last Friday, and Whistlejacket’s jockey Ryan Moore is backing his mount to get involved on his return to six furlongs. He told Betfair: “This race cut up a bit at the overnight stage, losing the Coventry first and third, but that formline is still represented by the runner-up Electrolyte and it still looks a strong race. I suppose you could say we were a little disappointed that Whistlejacket didn’t win the Norfolk, but maybe things didn’t fully work to his advantage there, and it certainly wasn’t a bad run at all. “We like to think he is better than he showed there, he handles soft ground well if required, and the return to six furlongs hopefully won’t be an issue. It’s a good race, but he is a good colt.”

Two Year Olds: Ready To Run - Richard Fahey

Of those not in action at the Royal meeting, Charlie Appleby’s Aomori City created a taking impression when making a winning start at Nottingham last month. A €260,000 purchase as a yearling, the son of Oasis Dream won with more in hand than the half-length winning margin would suggest and connections immediately pitch the colt into deeper waters for this second start. “It’s a small but punchy race. Aomori City won first time out and has definitely come forward for that run,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “We were keen to come for this race afterwards and I can’t give any negatives on what he has done to date, both on the track and at home.” 3.35 Princess Of Wales's Stakes Marco Botti views the Princess of Wales’s Stakes as the perfect stepping stone towards the Irish St Leger for Giavellotto. The five-year-old entire won his second Yorkshire Cup on his most recent outing in May and, as something of a one-mile-six-furlong specialist, the Curragh Group One emerged as his main priority. Given he showed a smart turn of foot at York, Botti has been tempted to drop back to a mile and a half on the July Course and provided conditions do not deteriorate further, he is happy to roll the dice. “We’ve had quite a bit of rain, but at the moment today (Wednesday) looks dry and he’s not a horse who can’t run on good to soft or ground on the easy side of good,” said the Newmarket-based Italian. “We don’t want it too soft, but at the moment the plan is to let him take his chance, especially as he is coming back to a mile and a half. It’s not like he won’t handle easy ground. Last year, when he ran in the Goodwood Cup (finished fifth), the ground got a little bit soft and just over two miles it found him out. “Over a mile and a half, I think we’ll still run unless it gets very soft. He has an entry in Ireland next week (Curragh Cup), but ideally we wanted to avoid that. He’s won on the July course before and it is quite a stiff mile and a half, which is why we felt we could drop back in trip there. We just thought this looked a nice race for him before the Irish St Leger, if all goes to plan.

Giavellotto goes back-to-back in the Yorkshire Cup