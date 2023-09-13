Thursday racing preview: What the trainers say

William Haggas - Hard To Resist : “She ran well at Goodwood, staying on well behind Darnation. Unfortunately Darnation has got a good draw, as have we, and hopefully we can do a bit better, but Darnation is the one to beat. Both Cieren Fallon, who won on her at Newmarket, and Saffie Osborne, who rode her at Goodwood, reported that she’ll be better on better ground, so if it does dry up a bit that will suit her.”

Karl Burke - Darnation : “The trip, the track, the ground and everything will suit. She’s not a flashy work horse at home, but she seems very well and any rain I would imagine will be to her advantage – it certainly won’t be a disadvantage to her. She was very tough down at Goodwood and she put up a very good performance to break her maiden at Thirsk. That form was franked to a degree, with the second horse (Nighteyes) that she beat 10 lengths coming out and winning next time. I can’t hand on heart say she’s in the league of Fallen Angel, but she’s obviously a talented filly and she goes there as the top-rated horse in the race, so it’s very exciting.”

Oliver Cole - Sumo Sam: “She’s in good form, obviously she needs a bit of cut in the ground but it’s looking like she’ll get that and she’s pretty fresh after her last race at Goodwood. We’re looking forward to it. We were definitely expecting her to run better on that ground (at Goodwood), she is a very good filly and all being well she’ll go to the Prix Royallieu after this. The more rain the better for her.”

William Haggas - Golden Lyra & Crack Of Light: "Crack Of Light has basically been running in France this year and has won a Listed race and is Group Two placed and Group Three placed. She’ll run a good race. It’s her first time at a mile and six and I’m not so sure about that, and Mr Oppenheimer (owner) isn’t either, but we came to the conclusion that we’ve got little to lose by trying and quite a bit to gain.

“Tom (Marquand) has plumped for Golden Lyra, who was useful last year at the backend on soft ground. She should relish the step up in trip and she ran a much better race in France last time, her best race for a year, staying on all the way to the line. I think she’ll run a good race Golden Lyra, especially now the rain has come. I think it was the rain that swayed Tom to go her way.”

Ryan Moore - Boogie Woogie (courtesy of Betfair): “This is another difficult race to call, but Boogie Woogie had good form in deep ground earlier in the season, including in Group One company, and hopefully you will see a sharper, better filly than you did at Cork off a break last time. This longer trip is well worth a go, and she has the form to figure prominently if she stays.”