Free betting previews & race by race tips for Thursday

LIMERICK : 1.55 Knight Of Malta, 2.30 Effernock Manor, 3.05 One Cool Poet, 3.40 Rock On Seamie, 4.15 Low Lie The Fields, 4.50 Get Home, 5.20 Get Phar, 5.50 Faith Du Val.

Master Of The Seas can return to winning ways in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday.

Charlie Appleby gave his Classic hope an outing in Dubai in February, but he came off second best that night, beaten by a stablemate in Naval Crown, and many will have been disappointed.

However, if you are preparing a horse for a Classic campaign, he is very unlikely to be anywhere near cherry-ripe that early in the year.

He ran like a horse who would sharpen up both physically and mentally for the outing, and Appleby made no secret of the fact he expected huge improvement in his post-race comments.

Master Of The Seas was very keen that night, which could have been explained away as freshness, but Appleby has reached for the hood now.

There are some very unexposed youngsters in opposition, but his National Stakes fourth to Thunder Moon in Ireland is the best piece of form on offer.

Oxted should prove a cut above his rivals in the bet365 Abernant Stakes.

Roger Teal’s stable star used this race as a springboard to Group One glory last season when he emerged as one of the best around.

An ambitious trip to Saudi Arabia, where he raced on dirt, did not pay off, but connections should at least be applauded for trying something different.

They know now what he does not like and can concentrate on prizes closer to home.

John Leeper is a very interesting runner for Ed Dunlop in the bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes.

He boasts an exceptional pedigree as a son of Frankel out of Snow Fairy, who counted both the Epsom and Irish Oaks among her six Group One triumphs for Dunlop in her racing days.

John Leeper made an encouraging debut at Doncaster when fourth of 10 in September – and Ryan Moore, who had such a good relationship with Snow Fairy, has been booked.

The Bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes is always interesting, and Appleby’s Valiant Prince catches the eye.

By Dubawi and out of Chachamaidee, he is certainly bred to be good.

Molly Ollys Wishes looks the best bet at Cheltenham.

On a day reserved for the mares, Dan Skelton’s charge looks capable of defying top weight in the Citipost Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

Having made giant strides this season, she was far from disgraced when third in the National Spirit at Fontwell.

Tim Easterby’s Fishable could be set for a good season, which begins in the Ripon Silver Bowl Handicap.

A course-and-distance winner last season, he was not disgraced towards the end of the last campaign when upped in class.

He will also appreciate getting back on good ground.

Kevin Ryan’s Baby Alya can follow up a debut win when she reappears in the QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed Novice Stakes at Newcastle.