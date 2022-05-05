Cloud nine for O'Brien in Dee Star Of India provided trainer Aidan O'Brien with a ninth career success in the Homeserve Dee Stakes on Friday. Settled nicely in behind pace-setting Mr McCann for much of the 10-furlong contest, he came off the bridle as they initially turned for home but the son of Galileo found generously once Ryan Moore switched him out towards the centre of the track. He saw out the new distance extremely well, powering past Mr McCann and Dubai Poet in the final furlong before holding the staying-on Cresta (11/2) two and a quarter lengths at bay. Paddy Power and Betfair clipped the winner to 20/1 from 33/1 for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom next month with Sky Bet going 16/1 from 33s.

Moore said: “He’s a nice horse and it was only his third run, so that was a good performance. “He’s still learning and things were happening a little quick for him in places, but he got it done well in the end. I think he’ll improve as he’s a very laid-back horse. “We’re only just getting to know about him. When he came off the bridle I think that was more through greenness than anything else. “It was a big learning curve today. He ran in a straight line at Newmarket and then he’s gone round a bend today. He’s in the mix with the others and he’ll get better, I’ve no doubt about that. “He got to the line very easy there so I’d be happy with him going over further. "I wouldn’t compare him with yesterday’s winner (Changingoftheguard) as they are slightly different horses. Yesterday’s was very impressive, but the way this race was run meant he couldn’t be impressive." When asked if either would compare favourably to Luxembourg, Moore gave a wry smile, shook his head, and walked into the weighing room. Hamish has too much for Ormonde rivals The lightly-raced Hamish stamped his class on the tote.co.uk Proud To Support Chester Racecourse Ormonde Stakes. The William Haggas-trained six-year-old won three times during his debut season in 2019, but made it to the racecourse just once the following year and ran only three times last term. Making his first competitive appearance since November, Hamish was a 9/2 shot under Tom Marquand, with Ralph Beckett’s high-class mare Albaflora all the rage as the 10/11 favourite. The blinkered Thunderous took the field along for much of the extended one-mile-five-furlong contest and was still in there pitching rounding the home turn. But Hamish picked up well in the straight to beat the brave pacesetter by three-quarters of a length. After travelling well for a long way, Albaflora found disappointingly little after coming under pressure and was ultimately well beaten in fifth place.

Maureen Haggas, assistant to her husband, said: “He’s an absolute star and we love him to bits. He’s done well to win as he’d have needed it a bit and he was a bit fresh. “We haven’t been on the grass at home as the ground is so firm, so to win first time out with a penalty, he’s done well.” Hamish holds an entry in the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup on Friday week, but is more likely to be saved for a potential appearance at Royal Ascot. “I walked the track earlier and I was thinking it was quick enough for him but it couldn’t be that bad given the rain yesterday, and it looks sure to be quicker at York next week,” Haggas. “He’ll go to Ascot I imagine for the Hardwicke Stakes, but it all depends on the ground. If it’s firm he won’t go anywhere. “He was off for a long time with a tendon injury and it was a big team effort to get him back. Every day (racing) could be his last which is the sad thing, as you never know how long they will last when they’ve had those injuries.”

Louis hangs tough in sprint handicap Look Out Louis is a tough and reliable sprinter and gained another success in the ICM Stellar Sports Handicap. The six-year-old, who joined Julie Camacho from Tim Easterby in October 2020, has seemingly found a new lease of life this spring. After two good runs on the all-weather he reappeared with a promising effort at Newmarket and as a previous course winner with a low draw, he looked one of the most likely winners on paper. Militia broke best, giving Look Out Louis (2/1 favourite) a tow into the straight and it all looked very straightforward – and it was until Count D’Orsay closed to within a head at the line. Jockey Jason Hart said: “Julie took a ticket for him to go last into the stalls as at Newmarket last time he got a bit fresh and he missed it half a beat which you can’t afford to do here. “He kind of did, though, as Graham (Lee) was out really sharp (on Militia) but I was able to get a nice tow into it and luckily the line came in time and he’s got a long neck! “I was running on fumes in the last 50 yards. The ground is just a bit dead today and he’d ideally want it like a road. They’ve done a great job with him at home, he just needs to be fresh.” Moore again as Outgate justifies support Ryan Moore lit up the Roodee on day one with a couple of front-running rides but he was content to take a lead on Outgate before striking for home in the Deepbridge Handicap. Settled just behind the leader Value Theory, when they reached the cutaway in the straight Moore had plenty of horse underneath him to be able to strike for home and the 9/4 favourite looks a promising type for Daniel and Claire Kubler. “Ryan gave him a beautiful ride and it all went very smoothly,” said Daniel Kubler. “He was very complimentary about him and said he has the pace for seven furlongs and would stay a mile, but a stiff mile might stretch him at this stage.”