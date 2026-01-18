Menu icon
Willie Mullins at Sandown on Saturday

Thurles winner Espresso Milan latest Willie Mullins novice to stake Cheltenham Festival claim

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun January 18, 2026 · 1h ago

Paddy Power cut Espresso Milan to 14/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham after a ready success at Thurles on Sunday.

Sent off the 5/6 favourite for the W.T. O'Grady & E.J. O'Grady Memorial Irish EBF Novice Hurdle in the hands of Paul Townend, Espresso Milan travelled strongly on the heels of the leaders.

He took up the running between long-time leader American Jukebox and eventual runner-up Minella Emperor (17/2) soon after the second-last flight at the top of the straight and another good jump at the last effectively sealed the deal.

The six-year-old son of Milan galloped on strongly to put four lengths between himself and the Emmet Mullins-trained second.

Bookmakers were suitably impressed and clipped the winner from 20/1 to 14s for the Grade 1 contest over three miles at Cheltenham in March.

Townend said on Racing TV: "He went through the race really well, that was probably the nicest part of it (the performance). He's a fine, big horse and the old cliche of hurdling and chasing... but I think he's improving away nicely.

"The step up in trip was no harm to him which we thought it wouldn't. Even if he's had a few runs, he only does what you make him do. He's a nice horse, I'm not saying he's the second coming or anything but he'll pay his way. Staying is going to be his game."

