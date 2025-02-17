O’Sullivan, 24, was injured in a fall at the track on February 6 and had remained in the intensive care unit of Cork University Hospital since.

Sunday’s Punchestown meeting was called off subsequently and that card will now be run on Thursday instead, with Thurles cancelled as part of the changes. Wednesday’s scheduled meeting at Punchestown has been put back to Friday, with O’Sullivan’s funeral taking place at 12pm on Wednesday.

An official notice was posted online on Sunday evening, along with a tribute from his family in which they spoke of their pride in an “extraordinary young man”.

It read: “Michael had accomplished so much in his short life. As a family we are so incredibly proud not only of his achievements in the saddle, but of the extraordinary young man he had become.

“He was full of kindness, integrity, ambition and love, always striving to be the best person he could be.

“Michael will be very sadly missed by Bernie, William, Alan, grandmother ‘Granny Mary’, aunts, uncles, cousins, Charlotte, his many friends as well as his weigh-room colleagues and the wider racing community.”

O’Sullivan shot to prominence when riding a double on the opening day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, headlined by his Supreme Novices’ Hurdle success on Marine Nationale, just months after turning professional.