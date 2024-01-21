Thurles Sunday review and replays

A round-up of the pick of the rest of Sunday's action from Thurles.
Harmonya Maker bounced back to form with a gutsy victory in the Grade Two Carey Glass Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at Thurles.
The seven-year-old had jumped left when beaten at Cork last month and put in a below-par effort when a distant third behind Hauturiere in Limerick’s Dawn Run over the festive period
However, Gordon Elliott’s charge turned the tables to beat that rival with a one-and-a-half-length verdict at 100/30 on this occasion.
Silent Approach set the pace, followed by Harmonya Maker and then Hauturiere, who was put on the back foot by a mistake five out.
Harmonya Maker took control between the final two fences and was always doing enough under Jack Kennedy to fend off Hauturiere’s late challenge.
Kennedy said: “She threw her race away jumping left at Cork two runs ago – whatever that was about that day, but she jumped straight today.
“She had been disappointing in her last couple of runs but did what we had been expecting her to do all along.
“For whatever reason, she had been disappointing but it is great for her to put her best foot forward and is back to what we thought she’d be.”
The winner was cut to 16/1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham with Betfair.
