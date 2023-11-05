Thunder Rock wins Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle

Thunder Rock (11/8 favourite) made a winning return to action in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.

The seven-year-old progressed well in his first season over fences, winning his first two starts before performing creditably in graded races. Thunder Rock appeared to struggle to stay the trip in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival but came within half a length of success at Ayr when reverting to two and a half miles and the intermediate distance was to his liking on his seasonal reappearance. A little outpaced jumping the third last at the bottom of the home straight, Thunder Rock was soon back on terms under jockey Sean Bowen and was firmly in the ascendancy by the time he approached the last. The pair safely negotiated that obstacle before galloping clear to record a three and a half length victory over Mahler Mission in a race that has been won by the likes of Many Clouds and Imperial Aura in recent seasons.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning trainer Olly Murphy said: "He's a horse with a big engine. I came here thinking that if he didn't win he would probably go back over hurdles. He is not the most robust horse in the world but he's got a big heart and he wants it - and when a horse wants it you're three-quarters of the way there. "I discussed the Coral Gold Cup with Max but I thought a 20-runner handicap probably wouldn't be for him just yet. "He was rated 146 and I imagine he'll be the guts of 150 after today so he's a horse that probably wants to step up into open graded company. There's a 2m4f Grade Two at Ascot over Christmas and he could go for something like that and see how we go. “It's very early to be talking about the Ryanair (Chase, at The Cheltenham Festival) but this is the first step up the ladder and he'll keep chasing for the time being. He's a gritty horse and I'd love to have another 10 like him because he has a fantastic attitude."