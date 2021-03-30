Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast: Joseph O'Brien on season ahead

In a Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast special with Kevin Blake he chats about the strong team he has assembled for the season ahead, with Guineas hopefuls, Pretty Gorgeous and Thunder Moon leading the charge, while his second Melbourne Cup winner, Twilight Payment, flies the flag for the older generation. There are also several stoutly breed 2 year-olds which he signposts as horses to follow, in this start of season special. Click here to listen to the Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast special Joseph O'Brien on... On the season ahead: ‘’I’m really looking forward to the season ahead. I think we have a nice team of animals to go to war with. Obviously we have just had a couple of meetings and it’s a very exciting time of the year’’ On his 2000 Guineas hopeful, Thunder Moon: "I’m very pleased with how Thunder Moon has come through the winter. Everything has gone pretty smooth so far and he looks fantastic, we are very pleased with him. He did nothing wrong last year and it fantastic to have a horse of his stature in the yard.’’

St Mark's Basilica (centre) beats stablemate Wembley (left) and Thunder Moon

When asked about his run in the Dewhurst: ‘’I thought is was a very good run. Obviously when you get beaten you are down in the dumps a little bit but when you sit back and see how the ground was, there was quite a bias to the opposite side of the track to where we were that day in Newmarket. If you pause the race inside the 2 furlong marker he’s travelling like the winner. It was a really good run when you break it down.’’ Where will he start off: ‘’I’d say at this stage we will go straight to Newmarket. Without saying with absolute certainty that he’s not going to run in a trial, I would say that it’s most likely that he will go straight to Newmarket." On his prospects stepping up to a mile: "I’d be quite comfortable saying he’ll be able to get a mile as long as the ground isn’t too soft. He settles very well and he does have a very good turn of foot so I’m quite comfortable with the fact that we can go a mile. I wouldn’t say with any confidence that we could go much further than that at his stage to be honest but I think a mile will be within his range."

Pretty Gorgeous lands the Fillies' Mile